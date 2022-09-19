Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Prince George stood out from the crowd at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

George, 9, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a navy suit and black tie, while his sister Princess Charlotte and mother Kate Middleton were both dressed in black.

George's outfit may have been selected to match his father Prince William's Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform. For the service, the new Prince of Wales wore his military uniform which included a Garter sash with RAF Pilot Wings and the Garter Star Chest Order, according to the Evening Standard.

William's uniform was also adorned with the Queen's Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals.

The Queen's funeral also marked the first time Charlotte, 7, wore a significant piece of jewelry.

Charlotte accessorized her black attire with a diamond horseshoe brooch pinned to the left side of her black coat to honor her late great-grandmother's love of horses. The sentimental brooch was gifted to the young princess by Queen Elizabeth herself, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

Getty

Charlotte also wore a hat for the first time at the Westminster Abbey service, a custom for British women when attending formal events.

George and Charlotte took part in the royal family procession behind the Queen's coffin alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton as the family made their way down the aisle of Westminster Abbey. Kate, 40, escorted the little ones into the service, though William, 40, arrived earlier alongside King Charles III.

William and Kate spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE understands. With the eyes of the world on them, their parents kept in mind the fact that George and Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

George and Charlotte are several years younger than William was when he attended his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 at the age of 15. Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral.