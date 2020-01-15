All of Queen Elizabeth's Best Hats

Magnificent in Magenta
Hats off to the Queen! The monarch, 91, stepped up her hat game this week with her prettiest topper yet. During a royal appearance in Scotland on July 5, Queen Elizabeth wore a magenta hat with delicate silk flowers crafted by her go-to milliner, Rachel Trevor-Morgan.
Aside from her trusty purse, matching hats are the royal’s constant accessory, and in recent weeks they’ve been more beautiful and colorful than ever before. Click through for some of her best looks.
Pretty in Pink
It may have been America’s birthday, but the Queen’s gorgeous hat took the cake at her annual garden party at Holyroodhouse on July 4.
Bold and Braided
A braided detail added a little flair to her look during the Royal Windsor Cup polo tournament on June 25.
Beautiful Bouquet
The royal showed off a stunning floral display during Royal Ascot on June 24.
The Queen was all smiles in an ice blue hat with matching flowers while at Royal Ascot on June 23.
Fun and Fierce
Hints of neon ribbon turned this hat into a showstopper during the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo final on June 18.
Beautiful Bow
An oversized bow took center stage during Trooping the Colour on June 17.
Royal Blue
The Queen was regal in a stunning blue hat on June 16.
Just Peachy
The Queen showed off a feathered look on June 13 in London.
Purpled Out
The Queen was pretty in purple in early June.