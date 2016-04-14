Queen Elizabeth leans more heavily than ever on her lifelong partner

'Very Few Couples Are as United': Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 73-Year Love Story

We know from Prince Harry that Queen Elizabeth is “the boss”. But who does the boss turn to when she needs someone to help keep her strong?

The answer, of course, is her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. And the monarch leans more heavily than ever on her lifelong partner.

Lady Pamela Hicks – a bridesmaid at the couple’s 1947 wedding – tells PEOPLE, “I can think of very few couples as united as they are.”

Princess Elizabeth was just a teenager when she fell in love with the Greek-born Royal Navy officer, whom Hicks describes as “every girl’s dream Viking prince.”

Today, the nonagenarian couple (Philip will be 100 on June 10) enjoy their favorite shared interest together: collecting wildlife art, picnics in the Scottish heather and grilling with a custom barbecue cart designed by Philip complete with velvet-lined drawers for their favorite liquor. (Gin-and-Dubonnet cocktails for her, of course.)

Image zoom The then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day | Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

