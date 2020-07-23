Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 'Intimate' Wedding After-Party

"It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding," a source tells PEOPLE

After Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a secret ceremony on July 17, the newlyweds were ready to celebrate.

While their wedding service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, a short drive from Windsor Castle, was attended by fewer than 20 close family members, the after-party brought the total guest list closer to around 30 people.

The celebrations kicked off with an outdoor party on the nearby grounds of Royal Lodge, the shared home of Beatrice’s parents, who divorced in 1996.

“A few more people were there than the wedding, but it was still very small and intimate. It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The bride's father, Prince Andrew, Mapelli Mozzi and the groom’s stepbrother, Alby Shale, all gave toasts.

Since live music is still banned under the current U.K. government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple streamed music from an iPhone to speakers set up outside.

The bride and groom and their guests stayed in special "glamping" pods that were erected on the grounds about 100 yards from the church and partied into the night.

The low-key celebration also avoided drawing attention to the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew, whose connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein forced him to step down from royal duty in 2019.

