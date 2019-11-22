Inside Princess Anne's Unexpected Love Life — Including a Romance with Camilla's First Husband

The Queen’s daughter was also linked to Andrew Parker Bowles in her young adult years — the man who would be the first husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Some have speculated that Camilla may never have struck up a romance with Prince Charles if her then-boyfriend hadn’t struck up an affair with his royal sibling.

Anne and Andrew remained close throughout the years, as seen in a picture from their 2016 outing to the Cheltenham Festival.