Inside Princess Anne's Unexpected Love Life — Including a Romance with Camilla's First Husband

One of the first men Princess Anne was ever linked to was Eton-educated and former cavalry officer Gerald Ward. Although the two never confirmed their romance, it’s believed that they were close — and Ward eventually became a godfather to Prince Harry.
Princess Anne was a skilled rider, so it’s no surprise that one of the first men that she was ever linked to was a horseman himself: Richard Meade, who won three gold medals in the Olympics.
Meade’s children are very close friends of Prince William and Harry, with William naming him among Louis’ godparents.
The Queen’s daughter was also linked to Andrew Parker Bowles in her young adult years — the man who would be the first husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Some have speculated that Camilla may never have struck up a romance with Prince Charles if her then-boyfriend hadn’t struck up an affair with his royal sibling.
Anne and Andrew remained close throughout the years, as seen in a picture from their 2016 outing to the Cheltenham Festival.
Princess Anne went on to marry Captain Mark Phillips just four months after her affair with Andrew ended, after meeting at a party for horse enthusiasts in 1968.
The couple went on to have two children: Peter and Zara Phillips.
However, the marriage fell apart after 19 years.
Princess Anne went on to marry Timothy Laurence in December 1992, eight months after her divorce from Phillips.
The two are still together.