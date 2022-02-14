Inside Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's Close Bond amid Their Surprise Super Bowl Appearance

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with pal Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show and opened up about a special Halloween in 2016. Harry came to visit her in Toronto (with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank!), where they hit the town — in disguise.

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," explained Meghan.