Wedding Hat-Trick! Inside Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Busy Wedding Season

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on the wedding circuit!

The royal children added another celebration to their busy wedding season on Saturday, attending the nuptials of Kate Middleton‘s close friend Sophie Carter at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk, where they both had a special role in the ceremony.

Charlotte, 3, was one of three bridesmaids, while George, 5, was among the chosen four pageboys.

The two youngsters also pulled off a royal wedding hat-trick in the process, as they both previously had roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding in 2017.

After the ceremony, George was seen dashing around the churchyard while little Charlotte headed to her mother, who picked her up and held her as they posed for pictures with Sophie’s family.

“George is a real star, quite the little chap,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack.”

For the wedding on Saturday, Charlotte and George were outfitted by one of Kate’s favorite children’s wear designers, Amaia. Charlotte wore a linen dress in ivory with royal blue embroidered edging from the upmarket label, which is based in a small boutique in London’s quaint Chelsea Green district. Meanwhile, George wore matching cropped blue trousers, with an off-white linen shirt accessorized with a blue cummerbund, also from Amaia.

The royal children have a tendency to steal the show whenever they attend weddings. Fans loved when Charlotte stuck her tongue out in the car and did her royal wave on the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

And all eyes were on the royal youngsters at aunt Pippa’s wedding in May 2017, where they wore outfits by Pepa and Co.

Charlotte flashed a big smile with mom Kate as the little bridal party members prepared to walk down the aisle, and after the ceremony, wedding guests told reporters that the children were “very” well behaved.