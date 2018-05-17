Inside Meghan Markle's Friendship with Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney

While Meghan Markle won’t have a maid of honor by her side at Saturday’s royal wedding, her longtime stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney is definitely expected to play a role on the big day — and so is Mulroney’s 4-year-old daughter Ivy!
The look-a-like pals have been friends for years, and a scroll through Mulroney’s Instagram shows the pair jetting off on beach getaways, striking silly poses in a Soho House photo booth, supporting the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and generally adoring each other’s company.
The two are major #BFFGoals, as shown by Mulroney’s gushing captions that praise Markle’s hard work and charitable endeavors — two characteristics the ladies have in common. Long before Markle was a budding royal, Mulroney, who is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, knew she was “a boss” who “juggles more in a day than most do in a week.”
Happy wife happy life #fakehoneymoon. #MJxItaly #positano #posivibes
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 18, 2016 at 8:41am PDT
Ain't no party like a @meghanmarkle party #raptors
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 11, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT
What a game! Soaked in beer but happy campers!!!! @meghanmarkle may be our lucky charm 🍀🍀. Thanks @rgoins2 for the fantastic seats. #gojays #gojaysgo
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Oct 14, 2015 at 4:53pm PDT
She congratulated the Suits star on social media for all of her biggest achievements, from her capsule collection with the Canadian company Reitmans to her trip to Rwanda with World Vision to promote global awareness of the water crisis.
So proud of this beauty @meghanmarkle and her new campaign with @reitmans (a Montreal company no less!!! Yay!) #reitmansreally
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 26, 2015 at 5:27pm PDT
My GIRL just designed a capsule collection for @reitmans and it's 💥🔥🍾. Not only are the dresses beautiful, they are affordable (including this hot LBD). Check out the full collection 👗 in my bio! #meghanmarklecollection #reitmansreally #ootd
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Apr 12, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT
This woman is busy. She juggles more in a day than most do in a week. And yet she still finds time to travel to Rwanda with @worldvision and creates global awareness for the water crisis. She is a boss. And I adore her ❤️ #worldvision #watercolorproject @meghanmarkle
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Mar 22, 2016 at 7:53pm PDT
Mulroney is no stranger to multi-tasking and giving back either, and the two women seem to respect each other deeply for their commitments. The fashion power player is a mom of three, a PR and social media consultant for Kleinfeld’s (the New York-based bridal store of Say Yes to the Dress fame), a contributing editor for wedding planner Wedding Vacations and a co-founder of the charity The Shoebox Project for Shelters; you could say she’s a little busy. Not to mention, she’s been gaining international recognition recently for styling Markle’s engagement announcement ensemble as well as other carefully curated looks of hers which have sold out instantly.
RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Announced All 10 Members of Their Adorable Bridal Party!
If her hand in choosing Meghan’s first royal debut outfit is any indicator, we think Mulroney might have the inside scoop on the bride-to-be’s wedding dress. After all, she did style Meghan’s wedding look on Suits.
Spoiler Alert: 👰🏻🐼 Here's the dress we selected for last Wednesday night's finale of @suits_usa … Isn't it pretty? #kleinfeldcanada #suitsusa #bridal (read about in Glamour, link in profile)
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Mar 4, 2016 at 4:25am PST
#bts in "Rachel's" closet on the set of @suits_usa with @meghanmarkle Catch the season finale tomorrow night! 👰🏻👰🏻. Video link in bio #kleinfeldcanada
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Mar 1, 2016 at 1:45pm PST
And Mulroney might not be the only one in her family to partake in the celebration — Meghan’s also spent quality time with her daughter Isabel Veronica (known as Ivy), who is will be a bridesmaid in the royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte. And it looks like Meghan’s already prepping her to hit the dance floor after her royal debut!
LADIES NIGHT @meghanmarkle teaching one of her favourite little ladies to tap dance. Quite the weekend fête! 💃🏻
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:50pm PST
So excited to host our first "flower girl" event with the lovely ladies from @socialcommon The @kleinfeldpink dresses are so precious and can be found online www.kleinfeldbridal.ca #bridal #flowergirl #ivystyle Shot by @vpstudiosphotog
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 22, 2015 at 5:46am PDT
But long before the wedding, before Meghan had even really started dating her future husband, the two women took their own “fake honeymoons.” Wandering through Capri, sipping tropical drinks on the beach and joking that they “have no fun at all” together, the love between these two “girlfriends” is as real as Meghan’s relationship with Harry, and we’re here for all the positive women-supporting-women energy they’re putting out!
#fbf. Missing this little lady and our adventures @meghanmarkle #thetig #tigtravel
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 26, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT
When you work hard, you feel grateful for the time you have to reflect. I cannot wait for another year.. #positivevibes #MJxItaly
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 19, 2016 at 8:00am PDT
We can only imagine the subject of conversation during their Italian getaway, which came only one month after Meghan first met Prince Harry on a blind date.
Room with a view @lesirenuse #MJxItaly #positano #posivibes
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 17, 2016 at 3:41am PDT
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT
Italy …. I think we are going to get along famously. Girls Getaway with @meghanmarkle has officially begun #MJxItaly #girlsgetaway
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 15, 2016 at 7:36am PDT
While Meghan deleted her social media just after her second official royal engagement, it’s clear from Jessica’s Instagram that the two were active on each other’s pages and showed their affection and appreciation for one another in their posts.
Happy birthday to this amazing leo @meghanmarkle Let the adventures of Jose and Rose continue. Love you lots ❤️ #happybirthday
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 4, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT
Friday afternoons are for girl time… @meghanmarkle #sohohouse
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 27, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT
And before their summer vacation, the gal pals squeezed in a tropical spring break together in February 2016, months before Meghan and Harry had even been introduced.
Best Best. 📸 @meghanmarkle #vacationmode
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Feb 6, 2016 at 11:22am PST
We have no fun at all @meghanmarkle Three cheers 🎉🎉 for girlfriend getaways. #366daysoflooks #louloumagazine
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Feb 5, 2016 at 5:46pm PST
Girls trip has officially begun with @meghanmarkle (which means don't bother me unless you have to)
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Feb 3, 2016 at 3:02pm PST
When the pair wasn’t jetting off for some girl time, Jessica documented their doing “normal” things together like twinning in selfies, working out and casually grabbing dinner with Michael Bublé, as one does.
Hats off🎩 to my sweetie for wrapping @suits_usa today!! Giggling all the way to next season @meghanmarkle ❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS could we look any cooler? 🐼🐼
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Nov 21, 2015 at 3:01pm PST
Solid dinner crew! Congratulations @michaelbuble on your induction onto @cwofame. We ❤️ u.
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Nov 6, 2015 at 9:37pm PST
Day 4 of #FitForTIFF made tolerable because of this workout buddy @meghanmarkle Thank you for the killer class @lcampbell1 and @studiolagree #fitfam #fitspo #fitfriends
A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Sep 4, 2015 at 10:06am PDT
As the countdown to the royal wedding closes in, we’re crossing our fingers for some more glamorous shots and thoughtful captions from Jessica about her soon-to-be royal best friend’s big day!