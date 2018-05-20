Inside Meghan Markle's 'No Nerves' Wedding Morning: 'She Was Calm and Chatty'

Meghan Markle’s wedding morning was as effortless as her bridal style. And it started off just like any other day — with a cup of coffee.

“We woke up early, had a little coffee and then just went on,“ Meghan’s wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, told reporters Sunday at Kensington Palace in London. “It was all smiles, it was just one of those dreamy moments.

“It was the easiest process in the world.”

Meghan and her hairdresser, whom she met through friends last year, only did one hair trial the week before her wedding. And when he arrived at her hotel the morning of her wedding day, she was as relaxed as ever.

“She was calm and chatty,” Normant said. “She was very happy, it was a beautiful morning — the perfect morning to get married.”

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, was also in the sun-lit room as Normant got started on the bride’s hair, and he says seeing the mother-daughter duo together was “just beautiful.”

When asked if Meghan had any pre-wedding jitters, he said: “No nerves. If there were there, they didn’t show. She was very happy, very excited.”

And there was no question as to which style Meghan would opt for on her wedding day: her signature messy bun.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“We knew what we wanted to do,” Normant said. “We wanted something that was effortless and really timeless — as long as it didn’t look contrived.”

The hours before Meghan walked down the aisle to wed Prince Harry in St. George’s Chapel were filled with lots of love, smiles and laughter.

“I just love that easiness about her, that smile she has,” Normant said. “There is something cozy [about her]. You always want to work with people that you get along with.”