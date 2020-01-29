Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweet Connection to Canada — From Dating to Parenthood

Who's Behind the Camera?
After a successful blind date in 2016, Prince Harry made regular visits to Toronto, where Meghan was living at the time filming the legal drama Suits. He even came out to visit her for Halloween in 2016. With their relationship still under wraps, Meghan posted a cheeky Halloween picture on her now-deleted personal Instagram. Though there was no photo credit, many suspect it might’ve been the prince behind the camera!
First Public Appearance
Though it took over a year, Meghan and Harry finally made their first official appearance as a couple at the prince’s Invictus Games in Toronto. Meghan first appeared in the stands cheering on Harry as he made a speach from the stage.
Love Is in the Air
Two days after their first public apperance, the couple were all smiles and seen holding hands, looking happy as ever at the prince’s Invictus Games.
That's a Wrap!
Meghan and Harry were spotted at the concluding events of the prince’s Invictus Games, where the royal was photographed giving the Suits actress a kiss on the cheek in his VIP box.
Mom Approves
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also present at the concluding ceremony at the games.
Happy Canada Day!
When Meghan permanently relocated to London to live with Harry and start her new royal life, they didn’t lose their connection to Canada. The couple visited Canada House in London for Canada Day, where they paid a special tribute to the country.
Merry Christmas!
The royal parents shared an adorable photo of the new family of three as they enjoyed the holiday festivities on Vancouver Island in Canada in December 2019.
Happy New Year!
To ring in 2020, the couple shared a year-end video on Instagram featuring a sweet new photo of their son Archie in Harry’s arms while on Vancouver Island. “Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post.
Offering Thanks
A day before their public announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes stepped out to visit Canada House to offer thanks for the country’s hospitality during their vacation.