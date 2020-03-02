Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Busy Royal Week — and If They'll Reunite with Kate and William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for a busy royal week ahead.

Starting Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are kicking off the month with a final round of royal engagements before they officially step down as working royals on March 31. Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are also starting the month off with a busy set of engagements, which will culminate in a reunion between the two couples.

On Tuesday, William and Kate will be in Ireland for a three-day royal tour, which will see them visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. During their stay, the royal pair will learn about local organizations supporting and empowering young adults as well as projects that provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.

On top of learning more about Ireland’s conservation efforts for its environment, William, 37, and Kate, 38, will also attend the European Capitals of Culture at Galway, where they take part in events that showcase Irish culture, art and sport.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, which acknowledges the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who used sports as part of their journey to recovery. This will mark their first joint public outing in the U.K. since relocating to Canada. The couple will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Harry, 35, who kicked off his own series of royal duties last week for a Travelyst event and then for Invictus Games with singer Jon Bon Jovi, will then join Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Friday for the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that delves into the past, present and future of British motor racing.

Meghan, 38, will take on her own engagement on Sunday, marking International Women’s Day, before the royal parents to son Archie reunite with William and Kate for Commonwealth Day service on March 9. This will mark the two couples’ first joint outing since Remembrance Day in November. The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will also be present for the service.

The statement noted, “In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

Although the agreement reached between the Queen and the couple last month will be put into effect starting March 31, Prince Harry will continue his role as patron of the London Marathon and attend the event on April 26.

The couple will also take part in the 2020 Invictus Games held in the Netherlands this May. The event holds special significance to the couple: in 2017, the Toronto Invictus Games was where the couple made their first public appearance together.