01 of 10 Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall.

03 of 10 IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince William guided his brother and cousins through Westminster Hall as mourners who've been waiting upwards of 14 hours to pay respects to the Queen looked on.

04 of 10 IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty The eight approached the coffin in sync, taking their assigned places, crossing their hands and bowing their heads for 15 minutes.

05 of 10 IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty At his father King Charles III's request, Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform for the vigil on Saturday despite not having permission to do so during the ceremonial procession of the Queen's coffin through London earlier in the week.

06 of 10 Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty It remains to be seen if Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform for Monday's funeral.

07 of 10 CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Earlier in the day, Prince William joined his father King Charles III to greet the mourners who've been waiting in line outside Westminster Hall to pay respects to the Queen. "She'd never believe this, honestly, she really wouldn't," Prince William said of his grandmother's reaction to the line in a video shared by royal correspondent Charlie Proctor on Twitter.

08 of 10 CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Peter Phillips stood near his cousin James, Viscount Severn, who is the youngest of the royal cousins at just 14.

09 of 10 CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty The night before, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie watched as their father Prince Andrew held vigil with Prince Edward, Princess Anne and King Charles III in a similar manner.