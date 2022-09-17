See the Incredibly Moving Photos of the Queen's 8 Grandchildren Standing Vigil at Her Coffin on Saturday

Prince William and Prince Harry led their cousins in 15 minutes of silence for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Westminster Hall

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on September 17, 2022 02:19 PM
queen elizabeth grandchildren vigil
Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall.

Britain's Prince William (C-R), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry (C-L), Duke of Sussex, arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry. IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry, in their military uniforms, led the way for their cousins: Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn.

(front row L to R) Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William guided his brother and cousins through Westminster Hall as mourners who've been waiting upwards of 14 hours to pay respects to the Queen looked on.

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, James (C), Viscount Severn, and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty

The eight approached the coffin in sync, taking their assigned places, crossing their hands and bowing their heads for 15 minutes.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty

At his father King Charles III's request, Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform for the vigil on Saturday despite not having permission to do so during the ceremonial procession of the Queen's coffin through London earlier in the week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform for Monday's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchild Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, holds a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Earlier in the day, Prince William joined his father King Charles III to greet the mourners who've been waiting in line outside Westminster Hall to pay respects to the Queen. "She'd never believe this, honestly, she really wouldn't," Prince William said of his grandmother's reaction to the line in a video shared by royal correspondent Charlie Proctor on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchild, Peter Phillips, holds a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Peter Phillips stood near his cousin James, Viscount Severn, who is the youngest of the royal cousins at just 14.

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York leaves ahaving held a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The night before, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie watched as their father Prince Andrew held vigil with Prince Edward, Princess Anne and King Charles III in a similar manner.

Queen Elizabeth II's Grandchildren Mount Vigil At Westminster Hall
Chris Jackson/Getty

As they finished their time around the coffin, the eight filed out, siblings next to each other and Princes William and Harry on either end of their procession.

