Incredible Photos from the 2022 Invictus Games

Prince Harry's competition for wounded veterans is happening now in The Hague, Netherlands

By Kate Hogan April 19, 2022 04:36 PM

Credit: Joern Pollex/Getty

Gabriel George of Team USA competes in archery on day two of the Invictus Games The Hague at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands. 

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020

Joshua Smith of Team USA spins during the men's IT7 1500m final on April 17.

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Angela Euson of Team USA competes during the women's IJ2345 long jump final on April 17.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty

Kionte Storey of Team USA runs during the mixed relay final heats - 4 x 100 meters on day three of the Invictus Games, April 18.

Credit: Joern Pollex/Getty

Nathan King and Chris O'Brien of Team Australia compete against Team Unconquered 3 during sitting volleyball on April 17.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry himself gets in on the fun with some table tennis on day four of the Games, April 19.

Credit: SEM VAN DER WAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry chats with Team USA's Gabriel George on April 17 during the archery event.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020

Guide Joshua Connell runs with Team USA's Michael Murphy (left), who is blind, in the men's IT6 1500m final on day two of the Invictus Games.

Credit: SEM VAN DER WAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry happily snaps selfies in the crowd on April 17.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty

Eugen Manaila of Team Romania competes during the men's IF8 shotput final on day three of the Invictus Games, April 18.

Credit: Joern Pollex/Getty

Micheal Nicholson of Team USA rides during the men's 200 metres IT5 final on day three of the Invictus Games.

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Wouter Bakker of Team Netherlands Team Unconquered 1 competes against Team Georgia during sitting volleyball on day three.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty

Rodion Sitdikov Team Ukraine shows his strength during the men's IF23 shotput on day two of the Invictus Games.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty

Carlo Calcagni of Team Italy keeps moving during the men's IT7 200 meters heats on day two of the Invictus Games, April 17.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give a cheer as Lisa Johnston of Team United Kingdom celebrates at the finish line of the athletics competition during day two of the Invictus Games.

Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty

Wessam Alkadhemy of Team Iraq gives it his all during the men's IF6 shotput final on day three of the Invictus Games, April 18.

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Rafael Morfinenciso of Team USA flies through the air during the men's IJ5 long jump on April 17.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry talks to members of Invictus Team Ukraine at the athletics competition during day two of the Invictus Games.

Credit: ANP via Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit courtside during sitting volleyball on April 16. 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry celebrates as his car — and pint-sized driver! — compete in the Land Rover Challenge at Zuiderpark on April 16.

Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embrace a member of Team United Kingdom, wrapped in the Union Jack, on April 17.

