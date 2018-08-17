In Their Own Words: Inside PEOPLE and ABC's Documentary The Story of the Royals

“It was a bit of a mystery to us why we’d been chosen. I mean, my parents knew the Duke and Duchess of York, so we occasionally would go to Buckingham Palace to children’s parties or receptions. The Queen was quite extraordinary. So calm, so serene. When I arrived in the coach, four of the other girls were hooking this enormously long train onto her shoulders. She turned round and said, with a beaming smile, ‘Ready, girls?’ It wasn’t until we got in the Abbey that I realized the enormity of the thing. How huge it was, how beautiful. Our dresses were beautiful but very uncomfortable. And the Queen’s train was very heavy, even with six girls carrying it. Back at the palace, we had a wonderful tea. The Queen said she couldn’t have asked for six better girls to have done the job.” (Lacey pictured second from left.)