In Their Own Words: Inside PEOPLE and ABC's Documentary The Story of the Royals

In a year of royal births, weddings and milestones, ABC, People, and Four M studios have teamed up for a two-part TV event, "The Story of the Royals," airing Aug. 22 and 23 at 9/8c on ABC. Here, a preview of the documentary, featuring the voices of those who have met a Windsor face-to-face.

Christina Butan
August 17, 2018 02:00 PM
<p>&ldquo;Meeting [<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-diana/">Diana</a>] for the first time was mind-blowing. I mean, it exceeded every expectation. She was both intimidating as a princess, as an amazingly statuesque figure, and yet&nbsp; fabulously warm and approachable and funny and quick. I was a military officer who believed in the presence of royalty that only the most formal of formalities was acceptable. And yet instantly I felt here was somebody who had a charisma that seemed to bathe you in a kind of golden light. Even if she was really quite young and inexperienced and in many ways na&iuml;ve, there was a freedom about her that was both uplifting and inspiring and sure as heck made you want to go out and slay dragons for her.&rdquo;</p>
Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's private secretary

<p>&ldquo;It was a bit of a mystery to us why we&rsquo;d been chosen. I mean, my parents knew the Duke and Duchess of York, so we occasionally would go to Buckingham Palace to children&rsquo;s parties or receptions. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">The Queen</a> was quite extraordinary. So calm, so serene. When I arrived in the coach, four of the other girls were hooking this enormously long train onto her shoulders. She turned round and said, with a beaming smile, &lsquo;Ready, girls?&rsquo; It wasn&rsquo;t until we got in the Abbey that I realized the enormity of the thing. How huge it was, how beautiful. Our dresses were beautiful but very uncomfortable. And the Queen&rsquo;s train was very heavy, even with six girls carrying it. Back at the palace, we had a wonderful tea. The Queen said she couldn&rsquo;t have asked for six better girls to have done the job.&rdquo; (Lacey pictured second from left.)</p>
Lady Jane Rayne Lacey, maid of honor at the Queen's coronation

<p>&ldquo;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a> really becomes himself when he&rsquo;s around veterans. He can speak openly. I mean, he does have a cheeky side. He likes a joke, he likes his banter. But there are only very few situations where he can let that shine, and one of those is when he&rsquo;s around the lads. He understands he comes from a position of privilege, and he&rsquo;s not ashamed of that. He understands it&rsquo;s his duty to use that to have a positive impact. He had a vision for the Invictus Games, and when he&rsquo;s got a vision, he&rsquo;s a driver&mdash;he drives people toward that vision. For the next year and a half we sort of, you know, ate, breathed and slept Invictus Games. Meghan&rsquo;s incredibly passionate. They&rsquo;re an incredible match.&rdquo; (Wiseman pictured second from left.)</p>
David Wiseman, Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

<p>&ldquo;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">William</a> is charming, absolutely charming. When you meet him, he&rsquo;s very funny and he&rsquo;s interested in people. He knows exactly what to say. But there is a faint awkwardness. With Harry, there isn&rsquo;t. Harry makes you laugh within seconds. He will make a joke at his own expense. He will make a joke at your expense. It&rsquo;s like talking to a normal person. With the <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/">Prince of Wales</a> and with William, there&rsquo;s always a feeling that they are somebody a little bit different.&rdquo;</p>
Penny Junor, royals author

<p>“I photographed the Queen at Buckingham Palace. I’m thinking, ‘What am I going to say to her which would be safe and friendly but not chatty, because it’s business?’ I knew I was going to say something stupid, and I couldn’t stop myself. I said to the Queen, ‘Do you sleep with your dogs?’ Meaning, I sleep with my dog. And the Queen says, ‘No, because they snore.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ Anyway, the shooting went on fine. After it was all over, she leaves, and half a minute later they’re barking at the door. And the Queen brings all her dogs in to meet me. They’d all been out in the Buckingham Palace garden, all wet and dirty. But it was nice, it was sweet.”</p>
Harry Benson, photographer

<p>&ldquo;I had lots of dogs when I was growing up, and when [the Duke] would come visit, he was always fascinated to see what new dogs I had. I would just take hours carefully washing my pony and braiding his mane and making him absolutely perfect. And he would always come out in the field and talk to me about my horses. He was lovely. [Simpson] was a little more stern. I remember I had to curtsy and say, &lsquo;Hello, Duchess, how are you?&rsquo; She was a little scary.&rdquo;</p>
Cornelia Guest, goddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (the former King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson)

<p><em><strong>For more on the royal family today, pick up People&#8217;s special edition,&nbsp;</strong></em><strong>The Story of The Royals: The Windsors Today</strong><em><strong>, available <a href="https://amzn.to/2OOLutJ">now on Amazon</a> and wherever magazines are sold</strong></em></p>
For more on the royal family today, pick up People’s special edition, The Story of The Royals: The Windsors Today, available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

