Between takes, Imelda Staunton bundled up in a black jacket and a hat covering to protect her costume

The Queen Is on Set! Imelda Staunton Channels Queen Elizabeth as The Crown Films in Scotland

The Crown's Imelda Staunton Braves The Scottish Sea As She Films The Crown On A Boat In The Open Water

The Crown's Imelda Staunton Braves The Scottish Sea As She Films The Crown On A Boat In The Open Water

The Crown's final Queen Elizabeth has been spotted on set.

Imelda Staunton, who is taking over the role of Great Britain's longest reigning monarch from Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (seasons 3 and 4) on the Netflix drama, thoroughly channeled the monarch while filming in Macduff, Scotland. The actress, 65, sported a green patterned outfit with a coordinating hat to shoot scenes on a boat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Between takes, Staunton bundled up in a black jacket and a hat covering to protect her costume. And instead of the Queen's signature low heels, the Emmy and Oscar nominee appeared wearing Hunter boots.

The Crown's Imelda Staunton Braves The Scottish Sea As She Films The Crown On A Boat In The Open Water Imelda Staunton in The Crown | Credit: SplashNews.com

The new photos come just days after The Crown's official Instagram released the first image of Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

In the shot, Staunton's Elizabeth is wearing a light yellow patterned dress with gold buttons and a dainty bow topped by a double strand of pearls. Fans even get a glimpse of her signature handbag at the very bottom of the photo.

In January, Staunton spoke to presenter Emma Barnett on BBC radio's Woman's Hour about the "extra challenge" that comes with playing a more contemporary version of the Queen in season 5.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," Staunton explained.

"With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire," she continued.

The Crown's Imelda Staunton Braves The Scottish Sea As She Films The Crown On A Boat In The Open Water Imelda Staunton in The Crown | Credit: SplashNews.com

While playing a more modern-day version of the Queen might prove difficult, Colman said Staunton is well-prepared as she has already perfected her regal walk.