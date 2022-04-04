Idris Elba Reveals Meghan Markle's Unexpected Song Request at Her Royal Wedding Reception

Idris Elba, who played DJ at the royal wedding, previously said that Meghan gave him a setlist

On Saturday, the actor co-hosted BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show, where host Tiffany Calver inquired about his setlist at the May 2018 nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What is the vibe of a Harry and Meghan wedding?" she asked. "What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy?"

Elba revealed that guests "went off" when Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance with Somebody" played, then added that "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg was another big hit.

"It was Meghan's choice," he added of the rap song.

"Really? I knew I liked them," Calver replied.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty

Elba, 49, previously hinted at Meghan's song choices for her big day.

"Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," the star told BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2019.

When asked to disclose what songs made the set, Elba shared: "There was some West Coast on it." He was reluctant, however, to share any further details after being questioned if by "West Coast" he meant Californian rappers Tupac or Dr. Dre.

"I'm not gonna put their business out like that, that's not fair," Elba said during the interview. "Ask Meghan and Harry."

Idris Elba Credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

The actor also told The Observer that attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding was a memorable experience.

"I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure," he explained.

The reception was attended by VIP guests such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Meghan's former Suits costars.

"It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."

Casamigos tequila founder George Clooney even "hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests," said the source.

meghan and harry wedding reception Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving for their wedding reception in 2018. | Credit: Steve Parsons/Getty

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan revealed that she and Prince Harry secretly got married three days ahead of their ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,' " Meghan shared. "So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Meghan also shared some details about the royal wedding watched by millions around the world.