Hugh Grant Responds to Rumors That He'll Play Prince Andrew in New Film About Epstein Interview

Hugh Grant of "The Undoing" speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour; Prince Andrew seen leaving Claridges Hotel

If Hugh Grant is slated to portray Prince Andrew in a new film, the actor doesn't know about it.

Following reports that 62-year-old Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview with BBC about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is being turned into a movie, the Love Actually and Notting Hill star was said to be on the short list of actors to play Queen Elizabeth's son.

However, Grant, 61, told The Independent of the reports: "I've heard nowt."

According to Deadline, screenwriter Peter Moffat is turning Prince Andrew's sit-down with BBC Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis into a movie titled Scoop. The film will follow "how the BBC's Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it," Moffat told the outlet. "The other thing is, 'Why did he agree to do it?' "

Regarding casting, production company founder Hilary Salmon told Deadline: "We have, of course, thoughts" but "no one is attached."

Shooting is scheduled to begin in November.

Recorded inside the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew opened up about his links to Epstein for the first time, speaking out about his relationship with the disgraced millionaire and allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) when she was 17 years old.

In January, the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages amid a sexual assault lawsuit by Giuffre. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. The decision to strip Andrew of his titles and affiliations was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Prince Andrew retained his title as the Duke of York and kept his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. He will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in February for an undisclosed amount.

On March 29, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving honoring her late husband Prince Philip on the arm of their disgraced son. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen's decision to be escorted by Prince Andrew, "but she insisted."

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century. "As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgment."