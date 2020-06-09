How Well Do You Know Your Royal Couples?
Everyone loves a royal romance!
Advertisement
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
The rules of royal romance have changed over the years, meaning princes and princesses can marry for love, not titles.
Some of the greatest modern royal love stories began just like any other couple. From Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met in college at the University of St. Andrews, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who started out with a long-distance romance, today's royals are bringing fairytale love to real life.
Following
Test your knowledge of some of the greatest royal love stories to date.