How to Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Say 'I Do' on PeopleTV's Royal Wedding Livestream

It’s officially royal wedding eve!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot in Windsor, England, tomorrow, and PeopleTV is making sure everyone on this side of the pond has a front row seat.

PeopleTV is streaming the entire wedding live — from Meghan’s arrival at the church to the happy couple’s exit from St. George’s chapel — on People.com and on your favorite streaming device starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on Saturday.

PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons will be moderating a panel of experts — Editor, PEOPLE Digital, Zoe Ruderman; PEOPLE Deputy Editor Dan Wakeford; PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal; Senior Editor, Royals, Michelle Tauber; Executive Editor Cindy Sanz and

Martha Stewart Weddings Editor-at-Large Darcy Miller — live from Meredith’s studio in New York City.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., PEOPLE’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Simon Perry and PEOPLE Contributing Correspondent Monique Jessen will report live from Windsor.

But that’s not all — we’ll also be inside the church for the entire ceremony, so you can stream the event from start to finish!

Watch the entire Meghan and Harry — a Fairy Tale Wedding on PeopleTV on your streaming device of choice starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on Saturday.