How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday

By
Published on September 14, 2022 01:44 PM
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Photo: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday and mourners now have the opportunity to pay their final respects to the late monarch, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland.

Members of the public will be able to view the Queen's coffin lying-in-state 24 hours a day until the hall closes at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday, the day of her funeral, according to guidance provided by the British officials.

The lines for the viewing stretched for miles and the British government set up a live queue tracker to monitor crowds.

During the lying-in-state period, the Queen's closed coffin will be draped with the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) and a wreath of white flowers.

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The coffin will be displayed on a catafalque, or a raised platform, at Westminster Hall. Royal guards will be placed at each corner of the platform. Mourners will file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

British officials also warned attendees will need to go through airport-style security before entering the building.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kate Middleton and Prince William while leaving Westminster Hall in London. Nariman El-Mofty/AP/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession.

The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

Brother Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side. At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021, Peter walked between the brothers.

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

