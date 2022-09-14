How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday and mourners now have the opportunity to pay their final respects to the late monarch, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland.

Members of the public will be able to view the Queen's coffin lying-in-state 24 hours a day until the hall closes at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday, the day of her funeral, according to guidance provided by the British officials.

The lines for the viewing stretched for miles and the British government set up a live queue tracker to monitor crowds.

During the lying-in-state period, the Queen's closed coffin will be draped with the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) and a wreath of white flowers.

BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

The coffin will be displayed on a catafalque, or a raised platform, at Westminster Hall. Royal guards will be placed at each corner of the platform. Mourners will file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

British officials also warned attendees will need to go through airport-style security before entering the building.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession.

The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

Brother Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side. At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021, Peter walked between the brothers.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.