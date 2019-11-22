How to Get the Sweet Zodiac Charm Necklaces Meghan Markle Wore for Prince Harry and Archie!

Meghan Markle likes to keep her family close.

While visiting military families earlier this month, Meghan wore two new gold necklaces with sentimental meaning, featuring the astrological star signs of both Prince Harry and their 6-month-old son Archie.

“We are over the moon, we are so honored that she is wearing our charms,” jeweler Sue Henderson, founder of Suetables, tells PEOPLE. “We are a small Canadian brand so this is a huge day for us!”

The hand-stamped 10-karat gold charms were gifted to the royal mom and include their “Shirley” design ($79), which features a maiden, the zodiac symbol for Harry, who is a Virgo, and the “Vanessa” ( $159) a gold coin pendant, featuring a bull, which is the zodiac sign of Taurean Archie.

“Most people celebrate their children when it comes to personalized jewelry, but I think the fact that she’s chosen to also celebrate Prince Harry is a real sign of how much she loves her family,” says Henderson, who is based in Toronto, where she has two stores.

Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

The necklaces were gifted by a friend of Meghan’s who came into the Montreal store. “It happened organically, a friend of hers just came into the store and bought them. We knew that she might be wearing them soon so we have been watching, but it took us a few days to find,” reveals the jeweler, who first began making personalized jewelry from her basement in 2005.

Earlier this year, Princess Diana’s former astrologer Penny Thornton gave insight into Archie‘s zodiac sign.

“The strongest chart connections are between Archie and Harry — he is a chip off the old block, Harry’s block that is,” Thornton told PEOPLE, adding: “In his firstborn child, Harry has found another soulmate.”

“Born as the Sun rose in Taurus, Archie has the full force of the Sun on his persona and will be a sunny child – strong, charismatic and confidant,” she added. “With the strong Uranus influence, Mercury conjunct Uranus, he will be a joker or at the very least, he will have an independent mind.”

Image zoom

Since the discovery Henderson has been in touch with her supplier in Toronto to increase production as both styles are proving hugely popular — but they have not yet sold out.

“There are orders coming in every minute, it’s so gratifying for us as a small company,” says the founder, who launched her retail business in 2014. “Ninety percent of all our orders are usually from Canada, now they are coming from Australia, Czech Republic, France — all over the world!”

It’s not the first time Meghan has worn personalized necklaces to honor her family. Earlier this year, she attended the U.S. Open to watch her friend tennis champion Serena William play, wearing dog tag necklaces from Mini Mini Jewels, which featured her own initial and “H” for Harry.