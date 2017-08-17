Royals
How to Get Kate Middleton’s Favorite (Affordable!) Shoes: From Sneakers to Sandals
When it comes to footwear, Princess Kate is an expert on the classics. Here’s how to buy her favorite shoes (and lookalikes for less!)
HER FAVORITE SNEAKERS
Kate breaks out her Superga sneakers whenever a casual occasion arises, and people have loved seeing her in the affordable style, which is currently on sale: The brand says their sales have doubled since she’s been spotted in their shoes.
Buy it! Superga Cotu Sneaker, $65; zappos.com
HER FLAT BLACK BOOTS
Celebs everywhere, from Gigi Hadid to Gisele Bundchen, are fans of Stuart Weitzman’s boots — and you can count Kate in that club. Plus, Kate’s favorite style is currently 75 percent off!
Buy it! Stuart Weitzman Reserve, $655; zappos.com
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Over The Knee Leather Boot, $655; nordstrom.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Varona Stretch Over the Knee Boot, $102 (orig. $170), samedelman.com; $136, bloomingdales.com
HER GO-TO NUDE PUMPS
Kate’s L.K. Bennett “Sledge” heels have become her signature shoe. And the classic style and the goes-with-everything color makes them the perfect shoe.
Buy it! L.K. Bennett ‘Sledge’ Pump, $207; saksfifthavenue.com
Look for less: Steve Madden Daisie Pointy-Toe Pump, $90 – $100; nordstrom.com
HER CORK WEDGES
Kate has the magical ability to play volleyball in these wedges — without losing her balance — but we'd recommend them for a less jump-inducing activity, like brunch.
Get the look! TOMS Stella Wedge Pump, $56; zappos.com
HER BOAT SHOES
When Kate hits the high seas (which she actually does pretty often!), whe grabs her go-to boat shoes.
Buy it! Sebago Bala Boat Shoes, $95; zappos.com
HER SCALLOPED SANDALS
Kate is so into this trendy style that she owns these Prada sandals in two colors.
Buy it! Prada Scalloped Suede Sandal, $795; net-a-porter.com
Look for less: Chinese Laundry Rubie Scalloped Sandal, $70; zappos.com
HER BLACK HEELS
Every girl needs a pair of black heels — and Kate is no exception. This suede style is a collaboration between shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and British brand Russell & Bromley.
Buy it! Stuart Weitzman/Russell & Bromley Plunge Heels, $295; russellandbromley.co.uk
Look for less: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120; nordstrom.com
HER DECADE-OLD RIDING BOOTS
Kate loves these leather boots so much she's been wearing them for over 10 years (and that kind of longevity can surely justify the price tag!).
Buy it! Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots, $624; penelopechilvers.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Penny Boot, $150; zappos.com
HER BLACK HEELED BOOTS
It gets cold in England, so multiple pairs of suede boots are essential. Kate’s more formal Aquatalia boots are perfect for her official engagements come winter.
Buy it! Aquatalia Rhumba Tall Stretch-Suede Boots, $280 – $750; amazon.com
Look for less: Bandolino Bellow Boots, $118; zappos.com
HER CLASSIC SUEDE HEELS
Kate wore a burgundy hue of these classic suede pumps for the Chinese State Visit in 2015.
Buy it! Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps, $675; barneys.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120; nordstrom.com
