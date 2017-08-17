Royals

How to Get Kate Middleton’s Favorite (Affordable!) Shoes: From Sneakers to Sandals

When it comes to footwear, Princess Kate is an expert on the classics. Here’s how to buy her favorite shoes (and lookalikes for less!)

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Andrew Chin/Getty

HER FAVORITE SNEAKERS

Kate breaks out her Superga sneakers whenever a casual occasion arises, and people have loved seeing her in the affordable style, which is currently on sale: The brand says their sales have doubled since she’s been spotted in their shoes.

Buy it! Superga Cotu Sneaker, $65; zappos.com

2 of 10

David Parker - WPA Pool/Getty Images

HER FLAT BLACK BOOTS

Celebs everywhere, from Gigi Hadid to Gisele Bundchen, are fans of Stuart Weitzman’s boots — and you can count Kate in that club. Plus, Kate’s favorite style is currently 75 percent off!

Buy it! Stuart Weitzman Reserve, $655; zappos.com
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Over The Knee Leather Boot, $655; nordstrom.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Varona Stretch Over the Knee Boot, $102 (orig. $170), samedelman.com; $136, bloomingdales.com

3 of 10

 

HER GO-TO NUDE PUMPS

Kate’s L.K. Bennett “Sledge” heels have become her signature shoe. And the classic style and the goes-with-everything color makes them the perfect shoe.

Buy it! L.K. Bennett ‘Sledge’ Pump, $207; saksfifthavenue.com
Look for less: Steve Madden Daisie Pointy-Toe Pump, $90 – $100; nordstrom.com

4 of 10

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

HER CORK WEDGES

Kate has the magical ability to play volleyball in these wedges — without losing her balance — but we'd recommend them for a less jump-inducing activity, like brunch.

Get the look! TOMS Stella Wedge Pump, $56; zappos.com

5 of 10

Fiona Goodall-Pool/Getty Images

HER BOAT SHOES

When Kate hits the high seas (which she actually does pretty often!), whe grabs her go-to boat shoes.

Buy it! Sebago Bala Boat Shoes, $95; zappos.com

6 of 10

Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

HER SCALLOPED SANDALS

Kate is so into this trendy style that she owns these Prada sandals in two colors.

Buy it! Prada Scalloped Suede Sandal, $795; net-a-porter.com
Look for less: Chinese Laundry Rubie Scalloped Sandal, $70; zappos.com

7 of 10

MEGA

HER BLACK HEELS

Every girl needs a pair of black heels — and Kate is no exception. This suede style is a collaboration between shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and British brand Russell & Bromley.

Buy it! Stuart Weitzman/Russell & Bromley Plunge Heels, $295; russellandbromley.co.uk
Look for less: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120; nordstrom.com

8 of 10

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

HER DECADE-OLD RIDING BOOTS

Kate loves these leather boots so much she's been wearing them for over 10 years (and that kind of longevity can surely justify the price tag!).

Buy it! Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots, $624; penelopechilvers.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Penny Boot, $150; zappos.com

9 of 10

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

HER BLACK HEELED BOOTS

It gets cold in England, so multiple pairs of suede boots are essential. Kate’s more formal Aquatalia boots are perfect for her official engagements come winter.

Buy it! Aquatalia Rhumba Tall Stretch-Suede Boots, $280 – $750; amazon.com
Look for less: Bandolino Bellow Boots, $118; zappos.com

10 of 10

Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

HER CLASSIC SUEDE HEELS

Kate wore a burgundy hue of these classic suede pumps for the Chinese State Visit in 2015.

Buy it! Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps, $675; barneys.com
Look for less: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120; nordstrom.com

See Also

More

More