How to Do Wimbledon Like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: The Ultimate Insiders’ Guide

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grass courts, stellar tennis and unparalleled history: Wimbledon is like no sporting experience on earth — and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle agree.

The royal mothers, who both made appearances at the premiere Grand Slam tournament last week, enjoy the sportsmanship and atmosphere that make Wimbledon one of the world’s most premiere athletic events. But you don’t have to be royal to experience Wimbledon the way they do. Read on for insider tips on how to enjoy the ultimate tennis event — even if you don’t spend holidays with the Queen.

1. The royal box is nice, but private suites are even better.

Sure, a seat in the royal box is glamorous. But there are work-arounds for those of us without titles! For those seeking a bucket-list trip, American Express Travel offers specialty packages with access to a private suite brimming with VIP amenities. (Think courtside views, afternoon tea and exclusive Q&As with tennis legends like Lindsay Davenport and Jim Courier—not to mention early/late check-in times, free breakfast and room upgrades at premium hotels like the London EDITION.) And yes, Centre Court seats are among the A-list perks.

Image zoom Afternoon tea in the American Express Suite at Wimbledon.

Not a Platinum or Centurion Card holder? You can still access the American Express Lounge, featuring elevated views of the courts, fun giveaways (including in-ear radios to hear the expert commentary while you watch!) and Pimms Cups aplenty.

2. Pimm’s Cups to-go.

Speaking of Pimm’s, Meghan shared her fondness for Wimbledon’s signature drink even before she joined the royal family. “Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup,” she wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig. “Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will wet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights.” Get Meghan’s recipe!

Image zoom Pimm's Cup at Wimbledon.

3. Centre Court isn’t the only place to be.

On the second day of this year’s Wimbledon, Princess Kate made a surprise appearance on one of the outside courts to cheer on U.K. favorite Harriet Dart. The royal mom took a low-key seat in the stands — and nearly went unnoticed. Which means the rest of us can do the same and still feel perfectly regal.

Image zoom Kate Middleton attends a side-court match at Wimbledon on July 2. Mike Hewitt/Getty

4. Dress the part.

For this year’s Wimbledon, Kate chose a breezy, tennis-white dress accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt. (The future queen is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.)

Image zoom Kate Middleton in the royal box at Wimbledon Centre Court on July 2. Karwai Tang/Getty

Meghan opted for a more casual look —her favorite socially conscious Outland Denim jeans, a “Brea” jacket by L’Agence and a $58 Biltmore and Madewell Panama hat. Pro tip: If you’re not in the royal box, dress for full sun and heat. And apply sunscreen liberally!

Image zoom Meghan Markle at Wimbledon on July 4. Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

5. Don’t forget the swag.

You made it to Wimbledon — but did it really happen if you didn’t bring home proof? Pick up whimsical mugs, one-of-a-kind t-shirts and more at a variety of on-site stores — or shop online. If you’re on a budget (who isn’t?) stop by the American Express Fan Experience, where anyone (no matter your credit card) can snap picture-perfect Instagram selfies, play Champion’s Rally, a virtual-reality match coached by Andy Murray, and send postcards home (for free!).