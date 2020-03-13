How Royals Around the World Have Been Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Sweden
A number of Swedish royal engagements have been canceled since a number of cases of the virus, officially termed COVID-19, were detected in the country. King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia postponed an official dinner scheduled for March 4; Princess Estelle, second in line for the Swedish throne, began studying from home after a student at her school tested positive for the virus; and recently, Crown Princess Victoria’s public name day celebrations were canceled to prevent large social gatherings.
United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth recently wore gloves to an investiture ceremony, which led to speculation of whether it was a safety measure from coronavirus.
It is not uncommon for the Queen to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during an investiture ceremony when she’s awarding honors and shaking hands with members of the public.
She also canceled her scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden next week “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”
Prince Charles has been using an alternative to the formal handshake by offering a namaste to greet others at royal engagements. The Prince of Wales first started using the gesture at the Commonwealth Service, where other royals including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William also appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees.
In addition, Prince Charles and Camilla postponed their royal tour of spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan, schedule to kick off March 17.
Monaco
The royal family recently announced their annual Bal de la Rose charity event, presided over by Princess Caroline, which was scheduled for March 21, will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date in the year.
The event, first established by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1954, has been canceled only once in it 66-year history, during the 1991 Gulf War.
Denmark
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s four children — Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine — have cut their study abroad program in Switzerland short and returned home to Denmark due to coronavirus scares.
“In view of the worsening situation in Denmark in dealing with the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland,” they announced in a statement.
Spain
King Felipe and Queen Letizia recently underwent a test for the coronavirus as a “preventative measure” after the Queen met with the Minister of Equality Irene Montero, who tested positive for the virus.
“Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning,” their statement read.
Their results revealed both the King and Queen tested negative for the virus.
The Netherlands
The Dutch royal family have canceled a number of upcoming engagements, adhering to the advice offered by the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. Queen Maxima has canceled her appearances at Money Week, National Teachers’ Day for Trade Education. Princess Beatrix, Queen Mother of King Willem-Alexander, will no longer open a museum exhibition. The family also added that the royal palace in Amsterdam will be closed to the public until March 31.
Norway
The Norwegian royal family confirmed King Harald and Queen Sonja are currently in quarantine and will remain in their home for a period of self-isolation. Despite being symptom-free, the decision was made based on the government’s new measures against the virus. The royal couple recently returned from a state visit to Jordan.
The court also confirmed the royal family have canceled or postponed all official events until Easter.