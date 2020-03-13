How Royals Around the World Have Been Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth recently wore gloves to an investiture ceremony, which led to speculation of whether it was a safety measure from coronavirus.

It is not uncommon for the Queen to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during an investiture ceremony when she’s awarding honors and shaking hands with members of the public.

She also canceled her scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden next week “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”