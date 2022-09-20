How the Royal Family Came Together amid Tensions to Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Everyone Was Hurting'

With poise and precision, Queen Elizabeth’s family came together to lay her to rest — but wounds remain raw

By Sandra Sobieraj Westfall,
Simon Perry,
and Monique Jessen
Published on September 20, 2022 03:08 PM
Queen Elizabeth Obit
Photo: (Portrait)Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire

With watery eyes, King Charles III faced Prince William and Prince Harry across the stone aisle of St. George's Chapel on Sept. 19. The father and sons watched in somber silence as the coffin of their beloved mother and "Grannie" was lowered into the Royal Vault, beneath the chapel nave. Together, but also apart.

"When families have a falling-out, you long for them to hug one another," royal biographer Penny Junor tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "It broke my heart."

For all the fairy-tale trappings of the global farewell to Queen Elizabeth II — thousands of members of the British Armed Forces marching in precision, hundreds of world leaders gathered and the rare appearance of the Imperial State Crown — the interment of Britain's beloved monarch, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8, was, at heart, a painful family funeral.

Through 10 days of national mourning, the family did their duty to serve the public. In walkabouts, stunning vigils before the Queen's coffin and receptions with heads of state to formalize the transfer of power, Charles, 73, his three siblings and his two sons modeled the stoicism and stability that their matriarch unwaveringly displayed during her reign.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, and Catherine, Princess of Wales with their children <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowden, Peter Phillips, The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent follow the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is carried out of Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty

The youngest royals — Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 — also did their duty, with Charlotte whispering at one point to her brother, "You need to bow!"

But strain still showed. Harry's estrangement from his father and older brother over leaving royal life in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was never fully out of mind.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>, the Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, and the Prince of Wales during the Committal Service for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

"This week has brought a lot of emotions to the surface and has been a kind of triggering of past grief for Harry," says a friend.

Of the grief that played over the faces of each family member, Samantha Cohen, the Queen's former assistant private secretary, says, "They looked tired. Now it's real, and the real mourning starts. The reality of life without the Queen starts now."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after escorting the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Emilio Morenatti - WPA Pool/Getty

As the world watched below the glow of what Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby called "the brightest spotlight," the royal family's personal grief — along with their flaws and fissures — has been subtext to the historic death of Queen Elizabeth. Harry, 38, was not invited to fly with William, 40, and their uncles to the Queen's bedside in Scotland after news came that the end was near.

Arriving after the Queen's death, Harry stayed at Balmoral with his uncles and aunts while Charles and William left for a private dinner. "Everyone was hurting," says another close source.

Olive branches were extended to the California couple, who relocated to the U.S. under a cloud of accusations and hurt feelings to raise their young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> Obit Cover

In his first address as King, Charles spoke of "my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." The next day, William invited his brother and sister-in-law — by text, says a close insider — to join him and wife Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, in greeting crowds outside Windsor Castle.

But there was no real togetherness on that outing and no progress toward reconciliation, says the insider: "It was awkward. Both couples found it hard. They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Justin Setterfield/Getty

Those close to King Charles and Queen Camilla hope, for the sake of his new reign, if not salvaging ties, that William and Harry will now follow their grandmother's lead.

"You'd think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially," says a source close to Charles. "Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process." It would likely have been Elizabeth's dying wish. Adds the close source: "She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy."

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession down The Mall following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Zac Goodwin - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Whatever becomes of the fractured bonds within, the royal family will carry on, insiders say.

Charles and Camilla "will show the nation that the monarchy is still offering stability and an example of service and duty," says the source close to the King.

Adds Charles's former press secretary Paddy Haverson: "He will apply himself 1,000 percent to the job at hand."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry Marks His 38th Birthday in the U.K. Days Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth's Family and Staff Attend Historical Committal Service at St. George's Chapel
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry's Uniform Missing a Symbol Honoring Queen Was a 'Disappointment,' Says Royals Author
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminst
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
30 Stunning Images from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Ceremonies
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral- St. Georges Cathedral , Coffin with Meghan Harry Charlotte Kate George William sitting first row
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth