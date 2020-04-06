How Queen Elizabeth Was Kept Safe While Filming Her Address on Coronavirus Crisis

Great precautions were taken in keeping Queen Elizabeth safe as she addressed the nation amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch made a rare televised speech that aired in the U.K. on Sunday, acknowledging the everyday difficulties that people are facing in trying to contain the respiratory illness and thanking frontline workers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To practice safe social distancing and reduce any risk to the Queen, the broadcast was filmed in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. The room was chosen because it is big enough to allow sufficient distance between the monarch and the camera operator, who was the only other person in the room with Queen Elizabeth. The cameraman also wore protective equipment, including a mask and gloves.

A skeleton crew was stationed in another room of the castle.

RELATED: Every Time Queen Elizabeth Has Addressed the Nation in Hard Times Ahead of Her Coronavirus Broadcast

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” the Queen said in her address. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

As the broadcast came to a close, the Queen reiterated that the tough times will not last forever.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she said.

Image zoom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth Twitter

Queen Elizabeth is believed to be in good health and continuing her work, such as receiving her official paperwork and documents in her famous “red boxes,” behind the scenes. She is also continuing to hold her weekly audience with Prime Minister Johnson, although they are now taking place by phone.

The Queen intended to spend her Easter holiday at Windsor Castle but relocated from London earlier than planned due to COVID-19. She and husband Prince Philip will stay there for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Prince Charles, Prince Albert and More Royals Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse

The Queen’s son, Prince Charles, is recovering at his home in the Scottish highlands after testing positive for coronavirus and experiencing mild symptoms. Despite his illness, he is back to work — and even carried out the first virtual royal opening ceremony for the Nightingale hospital on Friday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.