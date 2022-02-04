Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even at the very start of her 70-year reign, the Queen understood that duty and style were interwoven

Queen Elizabeth Had to Scramble for a Mourning Dress after the Sudden Death of Her Father, King George VI

In almost 70 years of her reign, Queen Elizabeth has managed to avoid a single style mishap — but that very nearly wasn't the case.

After the sudden death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a break from their Commonwealth tour in Kenya, the new Queen had to rush back to the U.K. The hasty return meant that she boarded the plane in the summer clothes that she had been wearing (reportedly a beige dress with white shoes) rather than the black mourning outfit she would have been expected to wear when she arrived in England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Lady Pamela Hicks, Philip's cousin and a lady-in-waiting to the Queen, the situation was rectified within moments of touching back down in the U.K. "A black dress was quickly smuggled on board, because we didn't have a black dress. So she quickly had to change," Lady Pamela recalled during a chat with her daughter India on The India Hicks Podcast.

Elizabeth Returns From Kenya Queen Elizabeth arriving back in the UK on Feb 7, 1952 | Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style (to be released on April 19), says the Queen would have been very anxious to get the right outfit for the somber occasion.

"She is very serious about wanting to look impeccable and get it right," Holt tells PEOPLE. "There's a reason she has a team of dressers and milliners at her beck and call to make sure that every outfit is perfect. It's no mistake that two of the women who she's been closest to during her reign are a woman called Bobo MacDonald and Angela Kelly — and both of them were her dressers."

Princess Elizabeth , who left England last week with the Duke of Edinburgh on their Commonwealth Tour , returned to London Airport Princess Elizabeth returning to the UK as Queen after the death of King George VI | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Before she stepped off the plane to be greeted by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the waiting press, the Queen suddenly noticed they had not sent her car. "Having got dressed, she passes by me and looks out of my window, looks over my head and said, 'Ahhh.' She was looking for her car and she said, 'Oh they've sent the hearses,' " recalled Lady Pamela. "I realized she meant that the big royal limousines were all stacked up. I suddenly looked and thought, 'Here's this young woman of 25 with two small children, having just been leading virtually a normal Naval officer's life in Malta, and now never going to be private again."