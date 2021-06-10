How Queen Elizabeth Is Spending Late Husband Prince Philip's 100th Birthday Today

The monarch, 95, who has been staying at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic, will be spending the poignant day "privately," a palace source tells PEOPLE.

The Queen has been quietly coping with the loss of her husband of 73 years. Philip, who the Queen once called her "strength and stay," quickly adapted to his role as a support for Queen Elizabeth after they wed in 1947.

"There were some things they had to deal with together that were difficult, but it was a long marriage with a great deal of happiness," Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, told PEOPLE. "He took very seriously his role as a support for the Queen as monarch."

Anson says the Queen is now surrounded by the close members of her private household in the wake of her husband's death.

"She has an enormous amount of family support for her and will also take comfort from the enormity of the support from all over the world," he said.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Countess of Wessex

The Queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said the Queen "has been amazing," following the death of Philip.

The royal family gathered together on April 17 for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. It was there that the Queen placed a handwritten note for her husband on his coffin - signed with his sentimental nickname for her: Lilibet.

A note from the queen placed on Prince Philip’s coffin at the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's handwritten letter to Prince Philip | Credit: NBC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their daughter, who was born on June 4, Lilibet, in honor of the Queen. Philip is thought to be the last person who called by her childhood moniker.