How Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Differ from Sister Princess Eugenie's Windsor Castle Wedding

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have a close relationship, but they’re two very different people — and their weddings may reflect that.

Beatrice, the older daughter of Britain’s Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, just announced her engagement to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and now it’s time to plan the big day, which is set to take place in 2020. However, those close to the Queen’s granddaughter say she may go for a less extravagant affair than her younger sister’s royal nuptials to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle last year.

“She has talked about having a smaller affair in the past,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, adding that the wedding could take place in the spring or later.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different,” another source adds. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personalty, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie’s.”

Just like cousin Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle, Eugenie tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, complete with a celebrity-filled guest list and adorable bridal party that included Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Eugenie accessorized her open-back, long-sleeve Peter Pilotto gown with a stunning diamond and emerald tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth and went without a traditional dramatic veil to instead reveal her back scar from her scoliosis surgery. She wore her hair in a loose chignon created by hairstylist Sonny-Jo MacFarlane, which revealed diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from the groom.

If there should be a full-out royal wedding, Princess Beatrice’s fiancé is no stranger to the royal family — Mozzi and his family have known the Queen’s granddaughter, 31, for years.

“Edo and Beatrice are made for each other,” said Mozzi’s parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Her friend adds: “There has been a long connection. It wasn’t a surprise— but the news is lovely.”