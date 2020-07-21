Princess Beatrice Broke Royal Tradition with Her Wedding Ring — in the Most Romantic Way

Princess Beatrice’s secret royal wedding broke with tradition in many ways — including with her choice of wedding ring!

Since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923, the royal family has been using Welsh gold for their wedding bands. Recent royal brides Princess Eugenie, and Meghan Markle both followed the nearly 100-year tradition, as did Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011.

But when Beatrice’s husband-to-be, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was designing her ring, he chose platinum over gold.

“We designed the ring in platinum because we wanted it to aesthetically match and entwine with the engagement ring,” British jeweler Shaun Leane tells PEOPLE. “The rings have been made for each other and there’s a romance in that.”

The wedding ring, which curves around the top of the Victorian and Art Deco-inspired platinum-and-diamond engagement ring (also designed by the groom), features over 0.5 karats of the “purest and highest quality diamonds.” The two rings were designed over the course of “five or six” meetings with Edoardo, known as "Edo" by friends and family, some four months before he proposed to Beatrice in September of last year.

“I design the engagement ring and then I do sketches of what the wedding ring could be and then it’s usually commissioned later using one of the drawings,” Leane says.

While Leane has never met Beatrice (although they have swapped texts), he says she may have been involved in the latter stages of the design.

“I’m sure she was part of the process but I didn’t deal with Beatrice," he says. "Edo and I initially designed both rings just the two of us.”

“I think it’s really romantic — they really wanted to unite as soon as possible,” says the Mayfair-based jeweler, who is known for his edgy, modern designs — like the avant-garde sculptural pieces he created for the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

“I’m really happy for them that against the odds they achieved what they wanted to and got married – they are such a wonderful couple and very much in love," he adds.

