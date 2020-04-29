How Prince William Unexpectedly Helped Kate Middleton’s Hairdresser on Their Wedding Day

"He just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’ " hairdresser Richard Ward told PEOPLE

Kate Middleton was the picture-perfect princess bride for her royal wedding to Prince William — nine years ago today.

When it came to her hairstyle on her special day, she opted for a demi-chignon with soft and romantic loose curls.

But for the reception later that evening, she returned to her signature style: a voluminous, bouncy blowout. And her hairdresser Richard Ward had a special assistant at his disposal: Kate’s new husband Prince William!

“I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair [getting ready at Clarence House for the evening party] and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’ and I said, ‘No, no, honestly,’ but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror – he’s great, he really is,” Ward previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Kate Middleton leaves Clarence House to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011 John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ward spent a lot of time with the couple leading up to the royal wedding and shared how down to earth they are behind the scenes.

“The first time I went ‘round to their house, it was actually William that made me a cup of tea! That was very nice,” he shared.

As for Kate, Ward said she has a “wicked sense of humor.”

“It’s quite dry, there’s no airs and graces – you can have a good joke with her,” he said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Ward said he found himself speechless when he first saw Kate step out of the car and into Westminster Abbey on her wedding day – despite spending the entire morning with the bride-to-be.

“When she got out of the car and I saw her properly in the dress, the whole thing. I couldn’t even speak, she looked so unbelievable,” Ward said.