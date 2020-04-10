How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Spending Easter This Year

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Easter will look different for the royal family this year, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are still likely taking part in a favorite holiday tradition (with plenty of chocolate!).

Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family won’t be joining Queen Elizabeth for their annual outing for Easter church services this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Cambridges and their children will likely celebrate the holiday with a traditional Easter egg hunt at their home.

Outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter in 2018, the Queen was presented with flowers by Madeline Carleston and Amelia Vivian, two girls whose parents work and live in the castle. Prince William and Kate, who was just weeks away from welcoming Louis at the time, told the girls that George and Charlotte had been on an Easter egg hunt that morning.

Prince Louis, who will celebrate his second birthday later this month, is likely now old enough to take part in the search with his older siblings.

Kate, William and their three children are believed to be staying at Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The country home makes a perfect place for an egg hunt!

William also said that his kids will be enjoying lots of Easter treats at home this year.

This week, Prince William and Kate conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for and taught.

Towards the end of the call, the staff made sure to wish the Cambridge family a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, “You keep eating it!”

On March 26, Prince George, 6, was joined by Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis as they made a surprise appearance on their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s social media accounts, enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Little Louis stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George and Charlotte smile throughout the clip, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had an eventful run-up to the new year. They joined the royal family for the first time on Christmas, walking to church and even meeting gathered well-wishers alongside their parents.

The little royals usually celebrate Easter privately, but Prince George was out and about during the holiday back in 2014. It fell during the family’s visit to New Zealand and Australia, and they spent Easter Sunday at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

George came face-to-face with a bilby, a rat-like marsupial which is also Australia’s version of the Easter bunny, which was named after him.

The royal parents took turns holding Prince George in their arms and supporting him standing up on the ground, restraining him as he tried to climb into the enclosure to get at the bilby.

“He’s trying to grab his ear,” said Kate, who was wearing a yellow dress perfect for spring.

“If he gets it he’ll never let go,” said William, who kissed the top of his son’s head.