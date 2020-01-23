How Non-Working Members of the Royal Family (Like Beatrice and Eugenie) — Make Their Money

As part of their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they intend to become “financially independent.” Trish Regan, host of Trish Regan Primetime on Fox Business, tells PEOPLE that possibilities for them are “endless.”

“Obvious things might include a book deal if they can really provide insight into what life is like as a royal. I think there’s a lot of Americans and people throughout the world that would be very interested in that, so that would be a value,” she says. “Another obvious thing might be something like a talk show.”