How Non-Working Members of the Royal Family (Like Beatrice and Eugenie) — Make Their Money

Just because you're in line to the British throne doesn't mean you can't have a day job! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced they planned to become financially independent of the crown, but they're hardly the first members of the family to spruce up their résumés.
By Stephanie Petit
January 23, 2020 04:12 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

As part of their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they intend to become “financially independent.” Trish Regan, host of Trish Regan Primetime on Fox Business, tells PEOPLE that possibilities for them are “endless.”

“Obvious things might include a book deal if they can really provide insight into what life is like as a royal. I think there’s a lot of Americans and people throughout the world that would be very interested in that, so that would be a value,” she says. “Another obvious thing might be something like a talk show.”

Princess Eugenie

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Queen’s granddaughter, who is currently 10th in line to the throne, studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University, first working for an online auction firm before becoming a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Her husband, Jack Brooksbank, works as a brand ambassador for tequila company Casamigos.

Princess Beatrice

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice, who has a degree in history from University of London’s Goldsmiths College, now works in finance and consulting. She’s currently employed as the Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at software company Afiniti.

Peter Phillips

David M. Benett/Getty

The Queen’s eldest grandson has held positions at Jaguar (corporate hospitality manager), Williams F1 racing team (sponsorship accounts manager) and the Royal Bank of Scotland (manager). He currently runs the U.K. branch of events and sponsorship agency Sports and Entertainment LTD.

Zara (Phillips) Tindall

Max Mumby/Getty Images

The daughter of Princess Anne is both an Olympic equestrian (she won a silver medal during the 2012 London Games) and a brand ambassador with Land Rover, Rolex, iCandy prams and clothing brand Musto. She also has a range of equestrian-inspired jewelry.

Lady Gabriella Windsor

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, 52nd in line to the throne, went to college at Brown University and supports herself as a writer. Her work has appeared in the Sunday Telegraph, the Evening Standard and Country Life, among others.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Margaret’s daughter pursed her love of the arts to work as a professional painter, represented by The Redfern Gallery. She’s also vice-president of the Royal Ballet, of which her mother was patron.

Samuel Chatto

Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Margaret’s grandson also has the artsy gene. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2018 with a degree in art history and launched his own business selling ceramic pieces.

Kate Middleton

Before marrying Prince William and becoming a fulltime working royal, Kate worked as an accessories buyer with British label Jigsaw. She graduated St. Andrew’s University in 2005 with a degree in the history of art.

Prince William

Shutterstock

Prince William, who also graduated from St. Andrews, worked as a RAF search-and-rescue pilot before stepping up royal duties to prepare for his role as future king.

