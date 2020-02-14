How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Valentine's Day Will Be Different from Last Year

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending Valentine’s Day much differently this year.

Last year marked the pair’s first time celebrating the holiday as a married couple — however, they spent most of it apart. Meghan, who was pregnant with baby Archie at the time, stayed in the U.K. while Harry traveled to Norway to visit service members and learn how they deal with extreme cold weather.

The British troops made sure the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t forgotten, surprising Prince Harry by decorating Quincey Shelter, a version of an igloo dug out and used in emergencies in extreme temperatures, with candles, mood music and even photos of him and Meghan from their royal wedding!

Spotting the photographs of his wedding, including the couple’s public debut on the steps on St. George’s Chapel and their carriage ride around Windsor, the Duke of Sussex laughed, “You weirdos! Nice.”

Image zoom Prince Harry Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

“It’s very kind of you to invite me into your private, err, shrine,” he added, proclaiming it “romantic.”

Sergeant Ads Lesley said that the wedding photos seemed “almost a bit of a shock” to Harry, who he said “had a chuckle to himself.”

“He had a smile on his face,” the sergeant said of their royal visitor. “We had some chill-out music on, just to show how creative you can be.”

RELATED: ‘Breakfast in Bed’ and ‘Sweet Love Notes’: Inside Meghan Markle’s Perfect Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Prince Harry Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

This year, Meghan and Harry will likely be spending the romantic holiday in Canada following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. However, they recently visited the U.S., where they appeared at a private JPMorgan event in Miami’s South Beach and on the campus of Stanford University, where they met with professors about their new charitable foundation.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Thanks to her former love of social media and her now defunct lifestyle website, The Tig, Meghan has shared major insight into her romantic side.

Meghan once wrote: “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts.”