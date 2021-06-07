How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili's Birth Compared to Big Brother Archie's

A lot has changed between the two births, notably Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down from their senior royal roles and relocating to California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now parents of two — and their children's births couldn't have been more different.

On June 4, the couple welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana as their second child and baby sister to son Archie Harrison, who turned 2 last month.

A lot has changed between the two births, most notably that Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles and relocated to California. While Archie was born at Portland Hospital in the U.K., the couple welcomed Lili at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (However, Lili is not the first member of the British royal family born in California — in 2013, Prince Harry's cousin Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman welcomed their oldest daughter, Maud, in Los Angeles.)

For both births, Meghan and Prince Harry were able to maintain a bit of privacy. They didn't announce Lili's arrival until two days later.

On the day Archie was born, the couple shared an announcement that Meghan was in labor followed shortly by the news that they had welcomed a baby boy on their now-defunct Instagram page. However, no photos of the parents leaving the hospital were captured by paparazzi.

And while Meghan and Harry announced both children's names two days after their birth, Lili's name came with the initial birth announcement, while Archie's name wasn't shared until their photo call two days after the news broke.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they said. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Following Archie's birth, Prince Harry was first to share his reaction with a short, on-camera interview the same day.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," Harry said with a big smile on his face. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well."

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," he continued. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Harry also joked that he had gotten only "about two hours' sleep" since his first child's arrival.

Two days after Archie's birth, Meghan and Harry gave the world the first look at their baby boy with a photo call in Windsor Castle. The couple answered a few questions about their first few days as parents.

They also released a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip meeting Archie alongside Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

