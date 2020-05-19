How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating two years since they tied the knot in a fairy tale royal wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018.

While their first anniversary last year coincided with the arrival of their son Archie — who was born on May 6, 2019 — this year, they are spending it as a family of three in their new home of Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry have been settling into their new life in L.A. following their decision to step down as senior working royals. They quietly spend their evenings at home as a family, but they have also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.”

They also celebrated Archie’s milestone first birthday on May 6 with a homemade cake courtesy of mom Meghan.

"Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," a source told PEOPLE. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

The small celebration also included video chats with loved ones. "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day," added the source.

Harry got candid about “family time” with Archie amid the lockdown in L.A. during a Zoom chat with one of his longtime charities, WellChild.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ ” he shared. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”