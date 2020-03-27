How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Days in L.A.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not ventured out of their new Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple have been living in a secluded compound in L.A. since leaving their Vancouver Island home — a move they made before the United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now settling in with their 10-month-old son Archie and adhering to the recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. And they are using their quiet time at home to find ways to support others, while admitting that self-isolation and social distancing is “a lot to take in.”

“Our emotional well-being is challenged every day whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions,” they shared on Instagram last week. “Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

Harry has also been in touch with his father Prince Charles, who has spoken with both his sons Harry and Prince William about his positive coronavirus diagnosis. The royal is said to be in “good spirits” and self-isolating in his Birkhall home in Scotland.

Over the coming weeks, Meghan and Harry say they are committed to sharing information and resources to help communities “navigate the uncertainty.”

And they are continuing to support Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth from across the pond. They shared the Queen’s message to individuals and families across the United Kingdom, in which she said: “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Last week, they provided information on crisis hotlines and other organizations across the U.K., Canada and the U.S. that are supporting the emotional and mental well-being of others during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, they participated in the #ClapForOurCarers movement in the U.K., adding a post to the Instagram Story that read: “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” along with a number of clapping hands emojis.

Meghan’s first post-royal gig was also announced on Thursday. She has lent her voice to the upcoming Disneynature documentary, Elephants, streaming on April 3 on Disney+.

Harry and Meghan are in the midst of preparing to make their official royal exit on March 31, after which they will formally retain their “HRH” styles, but they will not actively use them. They will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new nonprofit organization — the details of which are expected to be shared later in the year.

“In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively,” they previously said.

Meghan and Harry’s desire to have a normal family life played a huge role in their decision to step down as senior working royals and move to the U.S. When Archie was born, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” a friend told PEOPLE.

A palace source also told PEOPLE that by the time Archie was born last May, “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button.”