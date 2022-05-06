Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The star's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress wasn't her only outfit to cause a stir

How Marilyn Monroe Broke Protocol with Her Dress When She Met Queen Elizabeth

Before Marilyn Monroe made headlines for her iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, (which is having a moment again thanks to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala appearance!), she had people talking about another eye-popping gown.

In October 1956, Monroe's dream of meeting Queen Elizabeth was realized after she was invited to attend the Royal Command Performance at the Empire Theatre in London. The moment the two women met is explored in the new book When Marilyn Met the Queen.

Ahead of the event, organizers asked all female artists who would be in attendance to "dress in a suitable manner to meet royalty — for example, they should not wear gowns that were so low-cut that they showed too much cleavage," according to the book's author Michelle Morgan.

"Officials may have instructed the female attendees to dress conservatively, but the dress Marilyn chose to wear when meeting Queen Elizabeth II was like nothing they had in mind. Made of gold lamé, the gown was so low-cut that the tops of Marilyn's breasts were on full display. Tight to the body, with spaghetti straps and a fold of material meeting at the chest and heading down towards the floor, the dress came complete with a matching cap and bag," Morgan writes in the book, out now.

UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 29: Great Britain.London, Marilyn Monroe With Her Husband Arthur Miller At Empire Theatre. October 29Th 1956 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller | Credit: Keystone-France/getty

Inside the theater, Marilyn "smiled broadly, then threw back her cape to reveal her spectacular dress," Morgan continues. "Flashlights popped, and then she and [husband] Arthur Miller ascended the steps and reached the space where the celebrities were lining up to meet the Queen."

Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller | Credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty

Monroe removed her cape and positioned herself in the receiving line as she anxiously awaited the monarch.

The Queen, who wore a beautiful black, full-skirted gown and a diamond-and-emerald tiara, gave Monroe a "brief look up and down," according to Morgan. "The actress took Her Majesty's hand and then descended into a well-practiced curtsy."

The author writes, "The two then chatted for several minutes, and covered subjects including being neighbors and the Queen's beloved Windsor. 'We love it,' Marilyn said. "As we have a permit my husband and I go for bicycle rides in the Great Park."

American film actress Marilyn Monroe meets Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Command Film Performance at Leicester Square in London. 29th October 1956. Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe | Credit: Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty

Even though Monroe didn't adhere to fashion protocols, Queen Elizabeth didn't appear to be phased. In fact, she seemed to notice the actress's make-up more than her gown.

The Queen reportedly told a friend, "I thought Miss Monroe was a very sweet person. But I felt sorry for her, because she was so nervous that she had licked all of her lipstick off."