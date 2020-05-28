How Does Kate Middleton Talk to Prince George and Princess Charlotte About Coronavirus Lockdown?

Like parents everywhere, Kate Middleton and Prince William have found it difficult to explain the complexities of the coronavirus lockdown to their kids. But Kate, 38, says she thinks it’s important to present it in a way that her young children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — will understand.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate told the BBC. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of five has been isolating at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk (about 112 miles north of London) since March. While the royal parents have been keeping their kids busy with homeschooling, baking and tent-making, they’ve tried to explain their current situation to them.

“It is difficult, it’s hard to explain to a 5 and a 6, nearly 7-year-old, what’s going on," Kate told ITV’s This Morning. "But the schools are being great at supporting them as well. Hard times, but we’ve got the support out there I think.”

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

They also have support from their family, who they’ve been in contact with more than ever since the lockdown began.

“We’ve been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other,” William told the BBC.

Kate added, “It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families . . . have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a 2-year-old.”

“We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that," she continued. "In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before.”

Image zoom Prince Louis

In between homeschooling, the royal siblings have been getting creative around the house. Louis did some colorful finger painting in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country, and Charlotte helped her mom make homemade pasta for their neighbors.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!