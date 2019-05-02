How Kate Middleton Makes Kids with Mental Health Battles Feel 'Two Inches' Taller

Kate Middleton‘s mission to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in youth is already making a difference.

Visiting the Kantor Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud National Centre for Families and Children on Wednesday, the royal mom was excited to see the new faciilities.

“[Kate] was very pleased with the building,” Peter Fonagy, chief executive of Anna Freud Center, tells PEOPLE. “She had been with us along the journey, and she was both pleased for us and relieved that it has worked and that the building is nice. It is a friendly building that you feel comfortable in and not an institution. Somewhere people can come and feel at home.”

The new center brings together leading practitioners in neuroscience, mental health, social care, child development, research and education, alongside young people and their families. By hosting everything in one space, it is better placed to transform mental health provision for children and their families across the U.K., the charity believes.

It is a fruition of a lot of work and support from Kate — including a fundraising gala that “materially helped” bring the project to a conclusion. “She clearly speaks for the children and families who face mental health challenges. She gives them a voice and they feel empowered,” Fonagy says. “Having a mental health problem disempowers you tremendously. You feel no one cares about you and [that] makes you stay there,” he adds. “But when you have someone — in effect a leader of the country speaking about you and for you, you feel at least two inches taller. That makes a tremendous difference. That is the button I’m most concerned that she presses.”

