How Kate Middleton Is ‘Leading the Way Behind the Scenes’

Prince Louis’ royal christening went off without a hitch — from the carefully-selected godparents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s impeccable manners.

And back in the spotlight after giving birth three months ago was royal mom of three, Kate Middleton, who was glowing as her baby son snoozed in her arms.

“She has blossomed and looked more confident, beaming with happiness,” notes royal biographer Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

“Kate is hugely dutiful, but she is quite strong and leading the way behind the scenes,” Seward adds. “She is like her mom [Carole Middleton] in that sense.”

That includes setting the intimate tone of the christening despite the grandeur of the surroundings.

“I’m sure this is all Catherine’s influence.,” says a royal source. “I’m sure she is leading on building all the family relations.”

PA Images/Sipa

PA Images/Sipa

The royal mom recently opened up about her “simple” family life with William and their three children.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” Kate wrote in a heartwarming letter to mark Children’s Hospice Week, just one month after Louis’ birth.

She’s also known to regularly escape the bustle of London to enjoy the clean air and vibrant woods near her parents’ home in Bucklebury with George and Charlotte, so that the royal children can roam free.

The family also makes full use of their country home in Anmer Hall, which is set within the even greater rural expanse of the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

“They’re much a happier in the country rather than the city,” says a friend.