How Kate Middleton Is Helping Kids Be Brave When It Comes to Mental Health

Kate Middleton is encouraging children to “find your brave.”

The Duchess of Cambridge penned a special message of support to help launch her patronage Place2Be‘s Children’s Mental Health Week 2020. This year, their theme is “find your brave,” highlighting that being courageous isn’t about coping alone but asking for help and pushing yourself outside your comfort zone.

“For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place,” Kate said in her message. “While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act — such as sharing a worry or asking for help — can be incredibly courageous. Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives.”

“Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children’s resilience and self-esteem,” she added. “Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood.”

“I’d love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to ‘find their brave,’ ” Kate said.

“This week, schools across the UK are helping pupils understand what it means to be brave,” said Catherine Roche, Chief Executive of Place2Be. “Life often throws challenges our way, and it’s important that children of all ages know it’s not a weakness to speak up or ask for help. We are delighted that our Royal Patron is once again offering her support for the campaign. Around three children in every class have a mental health problem, so it’s vital that we reach as many people as possible with this important message.”

Earlier this month, the royal mom launched a groundbreaking survey about early childhood. The U.K.-wide initiative, called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives, will collect valuable data to formulate a report for Princess Kate and the Royal Foundation. The findings are expected to help guide Kate in her public work in the area for many years ahead.

Just one week after the survey’s launch, more than 100,000 people have completed it.

“I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the U.K. have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results,” she said on Wednesday during a visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in London, where she helped prepare the children’s breakfasts.

Kate has spent eight years immersing herself in the research and new thinking about the early years of childhood development.

“I have listened to experts, academics, practitioners and service providers who work every day to make our families and communities stronger,” she said upon launching the survey last week. “I wanted to dig deeper to understand issues we face and how best to tackle them together.”