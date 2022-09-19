How Kate Middleton's Dress at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Honored the Late Monarch

The outfit Kate Middleton wore to Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday is one she's donned before.

As she attended the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales, 40, had on a chic, black Alexander McQueen coat dress. She paired the look with black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a black hat by Philip Treacy, featuring a veil.

Previously, Kate wore the white version of the Alexander McQueen coat dress during the Trooping of Colour parade in June. Additionally, she also previously wore the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and Four-Row Pearl Choker Necklace she had on at Monday's funeral to Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

Princess Kate has often taken fashion cues from the Queen in the past, with garment color being one element that has long tied them together. But two days before Monday's procession, Kate wore a three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to the late monarch at a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace.

The accessory, which was a go-to piece for the Queen, was worn alongside a pair of pearl and diamond earrings, which were also previously owned by the monarch.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96. She is Britain's longest-serving monarch, boasting an impressive 70-year reign that began in February 1952.

The monarch's son King Charles III, 73, succeeds her, though his coronation won't commence until sometime next year.

Charles revealed that Kate's new title is the Princess of Wales, which was previously helmed by Charles' late ex-wife Princess Diana. As for her husband Prince William, he will soon inherit his father's former title, the Prince of Wales.

The longtime couple changed their social media pages to reflect their new titles hours after the Queen's death was announced.

Kate and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will keep their current titles for now. But the way in which they're addressed could change down the road.

Charlotte, 7, could potentially inherit the title of Princess Royal, which is currently held by the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne. This could occur once William, 40, ascends the throne, provided that Anne, 72, is no longer living.

If William does succeed Charles as King, George, 9, would then be granted his father's current title, Prince of Wales.