How Kate Middleton Brings Her Signature Royal Style to Her Zoom Calls

"Kate looks absolutely fab!" says the stylist for Boden, one of Kate's chosen brands worn on recent Zoom chats

Kate Middleton is bringing her unique royal style to Zoom.

While the coronavirus lockdown continues in the U.K., the royal mom is not only getting praise for her charitable efforts during the pandemic, but also for her effortless and cheerful style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, she made her latest virtual appearance on ITV's This Morning to discuss a new photography project she has launched in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

Wearing a sunshine yellow dress from Raey, the in-house label at Matches Fashion (a site that stocks many of Kate’s favorite brands), the whimsical Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress features a tree print design and sold out within hours of Kate being pictured in the pretty look.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Spring Style

One of many floral dresses in her closet, Kate also re-wore a favorite blue floral dress for one of many recent calls to support midwives, health visitors, parents and leading experts on the impact of COVID-19 on April 29. Wearing her Aurora Midi Dress from Boden, previously worn for the Cambridge’s annual Christmas card last year, the print features small white flowers on a blue backdrop.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace Instagram

“Kate looks absolutely fab in this dress, the color and print are perfect on her,” Sarah Corbett-Winder, Boden’s in-house stylist, tells PEOPLE. “The wrap midi dress style is all about comfort, and comes with a handy tie to cinch your waist – it can be dressed up or down for any occasion.”

Kate accessorized with a pair of diamond and yellow gold earrings featuring sea urchins from Patrick Mavros.

Kate has also been showing off some seriously striking knitwear since her first virtual call at the beginning of April. Speaking to teachers and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire on April 8, Kate wore a mustard yellow bell-sleeved sweater by Zara. Paired with her favorite gold Catherine Zoraida Fern Leaf Earrings, it certainly brought some Easter cheer to the children (who wore festive bunny ears!) and teachers.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Sticking to what she knows, Kate also wore one of her many Breton tops in a call with the BBC on April 17 in order to support the new NHS Every Mind Matters mental health campaign. And during a virtual visit to a maternity ward in Kingston last week, where Kate congratulated new mom Rebecca Attwood on the birth of her baby boy, Kate opted for stripes again. This time she wore Tabitha Webb’s Jessie Knit in Blue and White Chevron, a cashmere/wool top which has also since sold out.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

While Kate seems to have mastered the art of Zoom chat, William has joked that their three children are still in training, especially their youngest Prince Louis, who just turned two.

“For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button” he told the BBC during the couple’s chat, saying how the family are staying in touch with relatives using video calls regularly.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Appearing outside their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk last week, the whole family joined in with the nation’s weekly "Clap For Our Carers" campaign, now in its sixth week. Kate wore another blue floral dress by the British brand Ghost London, who later announced that all sales of their Anouk dress worn by Kate would be donated to NHS charities.