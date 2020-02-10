How Billy Porter’s ‘Royal’ Oscar Look Was Inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Home

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Billy Porter arrived at the Oscars on Sunday he did it in regal style.

Wearing a gold foil-feathered bodice and an orange and black printed full skirt, the bespoke look by British designer Giles Deacon was inspired by the royal splendor of Kensington Palace.

Known for his high-fashion red carpet looks, Porter’s outfit was based on the palace’s famous Cupola room, an ornate and opulent room in the Kings State Apartments at the palace, which was visited by Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle on a trip to London last year.

With its use of gold, wood and marble and its beautiful grand dome, the room is considered to be a highlight for visitors of the 415-year-old palace, which as well as being a museum is also the main residence of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cupola Room is among the most opulently decorated rooms at #KensingtonPalace and was the vision of early C18th artist William Kent. Here you can see the Roman detail that inspired @gilesgilesgiles’s spectacular gown worn by @theebillyporter at last night’s #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/jAdKIOLiiB — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) February 10, 2020

The Tony winner and Pose star, who opened the 92nd Academy Awards with singer Janelle Monae in a second outfit, accessorized his dramatic red carpet look (which Deacon called “phenomenal” on Instagram) with jewelry from Atelier Swarovski and custom gold lace-up platform shoes by Jimmy Choo.

It’s not the first time that Porter, known for his extravagant sartorial statements, has looked to the British royal family for inspiration. At London Fashion Week last September, Porter changed outfits up to four times a day and would often accessorize his avant-garde looks with a stylish hat. “I’ve been doing my Meghan Markle all week with my little fascinator,” he told PEOPLE at the Christopher Kane show.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last year, Porter made his mark on the Oscars red carpet wearing a full-length black tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano.