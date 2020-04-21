Home Movies of Queen Elizabeth Playing with Princess Margaret as Young Girls Released for Birthday

Image zoom Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty

Delightful old home movies of Queen Elizabeth playing with her sister, Princess Margaret, when they were young girls have been released as the monarch turns 94 on Tuesday.

The Queen is spending her special day privately at Windsor Castle, where she is isolating alongside her husband, Prince Philip, 98, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But it was her life as a young princess captured in the charming throwback film of the then Princess Elizabeth that captivated well-wishers looking at the Royal Family’s official Instagram on Tuesday.

In the footage, presented by the Royal Collection Trust, clips of Elizabeth being pushed in a stroller, playing on a swing with her younger sister — who died in 2002 — are shown, as well as images of the animal-loving future Queen crouching down with the family’s dogs and sitting on a horse.

The two young girls, with fair hair reminiscent of a young Princess Anne or the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, are also seen acting out a little skit in the garden and practicing what seems like a reel on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

RELATED: How Queen Elizabeth Is Spending Her 94th Birthday While in Lockdown

The Royal Collection Trust also released an old photo of the Queen in honor of her love of horses. In the photo, the monarch is seen at about 7 years old, holding the reins of a pony called Peggy, walking alongside Margaret, while she rides on top. The pony was a fourth birthday gift to Elizabeth.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And as birthday wishes arrive from across the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their own public message for the Queen via their Kensington Royal Instagram page.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” the royal couple wrote alongside a sweet photo of Her Majesty visiting Kate’s specially-designed garden that was unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show last May.

RELATED: Prince Charles Displays His Welsh Language Skills in Video Address for Hospital Opening in Wales

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also sent birthday wishes, adding a shot of Charles as a baby in a playpen, with his mother looking on fondly.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” Clarence House shared on Instagram.

Queen Elizabeth is scaling down her birthday celebrations this year. The monarch has requested that there be no special gun salutes to mark her birthday, which is usually celebrated with army cannons being fired in some of the Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere. It is thought that it’s the first time in her reign that the salutes have not taken place.