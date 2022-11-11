Royals-Inspired Beauty and Style Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday Season

01 of 13 A Modern Power Suit Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have rocked white pantsuits over the past year, and it's quickly becoming a must-have for any wardrobe. What better way to transition from work to happy hour? Get the look!

Spell Every Single Day Linen Wide Leg Pants, $229

Spell Every Single Day Linen Blazer, $269

Poppy Lissiman Pippin Bag, $190

02 of 13 Stunning Accessories Kate Middleton. Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Pearl earrings are a go-to for royal women, and the classic jewels look great on anyone. Plus, they make the ultimate stocking stuffer. Get the look!

Kate Spade Modern Pearl Drop Huggies, $25

Lily & Roo Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings, $103

The Alkemistry Dinny Hall Pearl Drop Earrings, $750

03 of 13 A Beauty Staple Queen Elizabeth. David Levenson/Getty Queen Elizabeth was rarely seen without her lipstick, whether she was out on royal duty or spending time with her beloved dogs. The monarch knew that a little lip color was an easy way to look put together in a pinch. Get the look!

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $6

The Queen Lipstick by Charlotte Tillbury, $34

Matte Lipstick in Rosebud by Olivia Palermo, $38

04 of 13 Sporty Skates Like Kate Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Back in 2008, the future Princess of Wales sported a sequins green top with yellow shorts for a charity roller disco. Who wouldn't want to find a pair of roller skates under their tree so they can channel Kate's athleticism themselves? Get the look!

Chicago Skates, $56

Apollo Retro Skates, $75

BTFL Pro Roller Skates, $190

05 of 13 Everyday Casual Princess Diana. Tony Harris/PA Images via Getty Images Like Princess Diana during a gym outing in the 1990s, there's nothing better than being comfy while on the run. A good crewneck sweatshirt or stylish sunglasses are a hit gift for anyone. Get the look!

Harvard Block Crewneck, $33

H&M Harvard Sweatshirt, $35

Poppy Lissiman Ryder Sunglasses, $130

06 of 13 Reliable Jeans Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan knows there's nothing better than a pair of good jeans, like the ones she wore at the Invictus Games in 2022. Get the look!

American Eagle x The Jeans Redesign '90s Straight Jean, $60

Rolla's Classic Straight Jeans, $139

DL1961 Chrissy Skinny High Rise Jeans, $179

07 of 13 Colorful Eyeliner Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped her get glam for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City in November 2021. He told PEOPLE that he convinced Meghan to try purple eyeliner — and Prince Harry also "thought it was cool!" Plus, it's a perfect way to add some unexpected color. Get the Look!

Yves Saint Laurent Crushliner in Violet Inspirant, $29

Flavedo & Albedo Bright Stripe Eyeliner, $24

Tarte Metallic Shadow in Amethyst, $14

08 of 13 A Sentimental Necklace Meghan Markle. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Meghan has worn a number of zodiac accessories over the years, including constellations representing Archie and Lili's signs, for a cute yet subtle way to keep loved ones close. Get the Look!

Logan Hollowell Constellation Necklace, $1,795

Abbott Lyon Double Zodiac Necklace, $90

Gorjana Zodiac Necklace, $70

09 of 13 A Practical Piece Camilla. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla tracks her steps using a Fitbit, which she has been spotted wearing during royal engagements. It's the perfect gift for the on-the-go person in your life. Get the look!

Fitbit Charge 5, $150

Fitbit Sense 2, $300

10 of 13 A Classic Nail Color Queen Elizabeth. Karwai Tang/WireImage Queen Elizabeth may have been known for her rainbow style, but she preferred royal women to wear light pink shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval went to Essie's "Ballet Slippers," which the Queen had been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was "the only color Her Majesty would wear." Get the look!

Essie's "Ballet Slippers," $7

OPI's "Bubble Bath," $11

Chanel Le Vernis' "Ballerina," $39

11 of 13 Custom Shoes Prince William's shoes. Dan Kitwood/Getty Prince William made a rare fashionable statement at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May, sporting custom Crockett & Jones black velvet loafers that were embroidered with airplanes. Who wouldn't want their interests on their shoes? Get the look!

Crockett & Jones Skull and Crossbones House Slippers, $495

Kate Spade Leopard Loafers, $198

Jack Rogers Black Lab Embroidered Loafers, $148

12 of 13 A Last-Minute Addition Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a natural in a tiara or fascinator, but she looks just as comfortable in a practical hat for a day outdoors...and it's a lovely addition to anyone's closet, especially to cover up a mediocre hair day. Get the look!

Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora, $120

Lovely Bird Montana Wide Brim Fedora, $218

Lulus Into the Wild Cream Felt Fedora, $29