Royals-Inspired Beauty and Style Gifts That Everyone Will Love This Holiday Season

From Meghan Markle's modern power suit to Queen Elizabeth-inspired makeup, this holiday season could use a regal touch 

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on November 11, 2022 04:12 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton. Photo: Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty
01 of 13

A Modern Power Suit

meghan markle
Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have rocked white pantsuits over the past year, and it's quickly becoming a must-have for any wardrobe. What better way to transition from work to happy hour?

Get the look!
Spell Every Single Day Linen Wide Leg Pants, $229
Spell Every Single Day Linen Blazer, $269
Poppy Lissiman Pippin Bag, $190

02 of 13

Stunning Accessories

Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton. Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty

Pearl earrings are a go-to for royal women, and the classic jewels look great on anyone. Plus, they make the ultimate stocking stuffer.

Get the look!
Kate Spade Modern Pearl Drop Huggies, $25
Lily & Roo Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings, $103
The Alkemistry Dinny Hall Pearl Drop Earrings, $750

03 of 13

A Beauty Staple

Queen Elizabeth II putting on lipstick
Queen Elizabeth. David Levenson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was rarely seen without her lipstick, whether she was out on royal duty or spending time with her beloved dogs. The monarch knew that a little lip color was an easy way to look put together in a pinch.

Get the look!
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $6
The Queen Lipstick by Charlotte Tillbury, $34
Matte Lipstick in Rosebud by Olivia Palermo, $38

04 of 13

Sporty Skates Like Kate

Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall on September 17, 2008 in London, England
Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Back in 2008, the future Princess of Wales sported a sequins green top with yellow shorts for a charity roller disco. Who wouldn't want to find a pair of roller skates under their tree so they can channel Kate's athleticism themselves?

Get the look!
Chicago Skates, $56
Apollo Retro Skates, $75
BTFL Pro Roller Skates, $190

05 of 13

Everyday Casual

Princess Diana
Princess Diana. Tony Harris/PA Images via Getty Images

Like Princess Diana during a gym outing in the 1990s, there's nothing better than being comfy while on the run. A good crewneck sweatshirt or stylish sunglasses are a hit gift for anyone.

Get the look!
Harvard Block Crewneck, $33
H&M Harvard Sweatshirt, $35
Poppy Lissiman Ryder Sunglasses, $130

06 of 13

Reliable Jeans

Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan knows there's nothing better than a pair of good jeans, like the ones she wore at the Invictus Games in 2022.

Get the look!
American Eagle x The Jeans Redesign '90s Straight Jean, $60
Rolla's Classic Straight Jeans, $139
DL1961 Chrissy Skinny High Rise Jeans, $179

07 of 13

Colorful Eyeliner

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped her get glam for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City in November 2021. He told PEOPLE that he convinced Meghan to try purple eyeliner — and Prince Harry also "thought it was cool!" Plus, it's a perfect way to add some unexpected color.

Get the Look!
Yves Saint Laurent Crushliner in Violet Inspirant, $29
Flavedo & Albedo Bright Stripe Eyeliner, $24
Tarte Metallic Shadow in Amethyst, $14

08 of 13

A Sentimental Necklace

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Meghan has worn a number of zodiac accessories over the years, including constellations representing Archie and Lili's signs, for a cute yet subtle way to keep loved ones close.

Get the Look!
Logan Hollowell Constellation Necklace, $1,795
Abbott Lyon Double Zodiac Necklace, $90
Gorjana Zodiac Necklace, $70

09 of 13

A Practical Piece

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Camilla. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla tracks her steps using a Fitbit, which she has been spotted wearing during royal engagements. It's the perfect gift for the on-the-go person in your life.

Get the look!
Fitbit Charge 5, $150
Fitbit Sense 2, $300

10 of 13

A Classic Nail Color

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth may have been known for her rainbow style, but she preferred royal women to wear light pink shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval went to Essie's "Ballet Slippers," which the Queen had been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was "the only color Her Majesty would wear."

Get the look!
Essie's "Ballet Slippers," $7
OPI's "Bubble Bath," $11
Chanel Le Vernis' "Ballerina," $39

11 of 13

Custom Shoes

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William's shoes. Dan Kitwood/Getty

Prince William made a rare fashionable statement at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May, sporting custom Crockett & Jones black velvet loafers that were embroidered with airplanes. Who wouldn't want their interests on their shoes?

Get the look!
Crockett & Jones Skull and Crossbones House Slippers, $495
Kate Spade Leopard Loafers, $198
Jack Rogers Black Lab Embroidered Loafers, $148

12 of 13

A Last-Minute Addition

Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a natural in a tiara or fascinator, but she looks just as comfortable in a practical hat for a day outdoors...and it's a lovely addition to anyone's closet, especially to cover up a mediocre hair day.

Get the look!
Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora, $120
Lovely Bird Montana Wide Brim Fedora, $218
Lulus Into the Wild Cream Felt Fedora, $29

13 of 13

Comfy Sneakers

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are wet after a boat ride as they attend the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta n day seven of the Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate has a royal closet full of heels, but at the end of the day, everyone can appreciate a clean white sneaker (not to mention, it's much more comfortable!).

Get the look!
Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up, $125
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $95
Keds Champion Originals Sneakers, $55

