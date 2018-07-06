Hold Tight! Archbishop Who Will Christen Prince Louis Worries About 'Dropping the Baby'

Even with two royal christenings and one royal wedding under his belt, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby still has the jitters before Prince Louis‘s big day!

One-week-old Prince Louis in a photo taken by Kate Middleton. Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

The archbishop, who will conduct the christening ceremony of 11-week-old Louis on Monday, told the BBC on Friday that the event will be “nerve-wracking” but “a great privilege.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby stands with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George following Princess Charlotte's christening.

Referencing his integral role at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, he added, “If you’re at the wedding, don’t drop the rings, and if you’re at the baptism, don’t drop the baby.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during their wedding ceremony.

He also shared an intimate detail based on his unique relationship with the royal Fab Four: “They’re a wonderful family, there’s lots of love and it’ll be a great occasion.”

Prince Louis’s christening will take place on July 9, at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace in London, the same place where older brother Prince George was christened in October 2013. Princess Charlotte’s christening, also led by Archbishop Welby, was held in St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.