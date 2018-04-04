The Royals
His and Hers! How to Shop Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Looks From Their Outings Together
They aren’t married — yet — but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already mastered the art of dressing well side-by-side. Here’s how to shop their best looks together
Posted on
More
1 of 17
COMMEMORATING ANZAC DAY
For her first Anzac Day service with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan wore a bespoke Emilia Wickstead black two-piece crepe skirt suit. Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I. Harry chose a blue suit for the somber occasion.
Get Meghan's Look!
ASOS Mix & Match Crop Blazer, $57; asos.com
Calvin Klein Leaf-Eyelet Sheath Dress, $80; lordandtaylor.com
Get Harry's Look!
Slim Navy Performance Stretch Wool-Blend Suit Jacket, $298; express.com
Slim Navy Performance Stretch Wool-Blend Suit Pant, $128; express.com
2 of 17
Markle covered up in a Smythe grey coat for the Anzac Day event, along with a wide-brim black hat, Sarah Flint Jay pumps, and a Gucci bag. Harry donned a navy overcoat over his blue suit.
Get Meghan's Look!
Heidi Long Line Double Breasted Wool Look Coat, $40; boohoo.com
Brixton Aimee Fedora, $60; urbanoutfitters.com
Kristin Cavallari Gisele Pointy-Toe Pump, $90; nordstrom.com
Shoulder Bag, $25; hm.com
Get Harry's Look!
H&M Wool Coat, $149; hm.com
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Navy UltraFlex Suit, $325; macys.com
3 of 17
CELEBRATING A LIFE
A few miles from where Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a little boy on April 23, Harry and Meghan celebrated the life of Stephen Lawrence at a London memorial service, where she wore a Hugo Boss belted black dress while he chose a black suit with a brown tie.
Get Meghan's Look!
Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Cady Wrap Dress, $298; ralphlauren.com
Vince Camuto Sleeveless Belted Wrap Dress, $99; zappos.com
Paige Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirt Dress, $29; boohoo.com
Get Harry's Look!
Black Slim Fit Suit, $200; topman.com
Ceremony Textured Silk Tie, $85; reiss.com
4 of 17
THE QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY CONCERT
For Queen Elizabeth II's April birthday concert in London. Meghan wore a Stella McCartney navy cape dress, Naeem Khan handbag and Manolo Blahnik navy BB Pointy-Toe Pumps, while Harry sported a blue suit and navy tie.
Get Meghan's Look!
Stella McCartney Crewneck Cape-Front Belted Short Dress, $1,625; neimanmarcus.com
Calvin Klein Crepe Cape Dress, $149; macys.com
Vince Camuto Cape Overlay Dress, $48; nordstrom.com
Cole Haan Juliana Pump, $134; zappos.com
Get Harry's Look!
Ludlow Suit Jacket in Italian Stretch Chino, $298; jcrew.com
Ludlow Suit Pant in Italian Stretch Chino, $148; jcrew.com
Tie Bar Solid Silk Tie, $19; tiebar.com
Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt, $50; nordstrom.com
5 of 17
THE INVICTUS GAMES RECEPTION
For an April appearance at the Invictus Games Reception in London, Markle wore a green Self-Portrait dress, Alexander McQueen blazer and Roland Mouret Mini Classico bag while Harry donned a blue suit and grey tie.
Get Meghan's Look!
C/meo Collective Be About You Ruffle Midi Dress, $220; urbanoutfitters.com
Leaf You to It Floral Drss, $30; nastygal.com
J.Crew Parke Blazer, $178; nordstrom.com
Get Harry's Look!
Standard Solid Italian Wool Suit Jacket, $398; bananrepublic.com
Standard Solid Italian Wool Suit Trouser, $170; bananarepublic.com
Boss Solid Silk Tie, $95; nordstrom.com
6 of 17
THE WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT RECEPTION
Wearing a Jackie O-inspired LBD, Markle joined a blue-suited Prince Harry at the Women’s Empowerment reception in central London in April.
Get Meghan's Look!
Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress, $375; shopbop.com and bloomingdales.com
DKNY Asymmetrical Collar Sheath Dress, $84; macys.com
Adrianna Papell Crepe Sheath Dress, $109; nordstrom.com
Tahari by ASL Fold-Over Neck Sheath Dress, $50; 6pm.com
Get Harry's Look!
Slim Blue Cotton Sateen Suit Jacket, $228; express.com
Slim Blue Cotton Sateen Suit Pant, $98; express.com
7 of 17
THE COMMONWEALTH YOUTH FORUM
Stepping out in sunny London for a reception with the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Meghan looked spring-ready in an Altuzarra striped midi dress, Camilla and Marc blazer and Tamara Mellon shoes while Harry wore a grey jacket and dark pants.
Get Meghan's Look!
Altuzarra Dress, $1995; net-a-porter.com
Tamara Mellon Paramour Heels, $475; orchardmile.com
Stripe Slip Dress, $128; bananarepublic.com
Pinstripe Print Dress, $80; mango.com
Double Breasted Blazer, $123; loft.com
Nine West Enchanting Leather Ankle Strap Pumps, $89; ninewest.com
Kate Spade Watson Lane Bag, $148; katespadeny.com
Get Harry's Look!
ASOS Slim Suit Jacket in Light Gray, $48; asos.com
Charcoal Ultra Skinny Fit Smart Pants, $50; topman.com
8 of 17
THE PRE-WEDDING OUTING
Weeks before their wedding, Meghan and Harry made an appearance in Bath, England, at the U.K. Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games. The couple sported matching polo shirts, which he wore with dark pants and she accessorized with an Aritzia trench and Mother Denim bootcut jeans.
Get Meghan's Look!
BLANKNYC Tencel Trench Coat, $148; nordstrom.com
Kate Belted Shawl-Collar Coat, $23; boohoo.com
Paige Transcend – Manhattan Bootcut Jeans, $189; nordstrom.com
Get Harry's Look!
Adidas Originals Franz Beckenbauer Track Top, $80; zappos.com
484 Slim-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino, $68; jcrew.com
9 of 17
THEIR PUBLIC DEBUT
Harry and Meghan first appeared together as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games, where they kept things casual in jeans with an oversized button-down for Meghan and an Invictus-branded polo for Harry.
Get Meghan’s Look!
Misha NoNoo The Husband Shirt, $185; mishanonoo.com
Halogen Poplin Boyfriend Tunic, $47; nordstrom.com
Mother Looker Frayed Ankle Jean, $210; nordstrom.com
Topshop Moto Jamie Ripped High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $75; nordstrom.com
Everlane Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com
Sarah Flint Natalie Flats, $345; sarahflint.com
Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177; shopbop.com
Get Harry’s Look!
AG Graduate Slim Straight Leg Jeans, $141; nordstrom.com
10 of 17
THEIR ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
The couple upped the formal factor for a photo call at Kensington Palace after they announced their engagement. Meghan wore a white wrap coat with a green dress underneath, while Harry wore a blue suit with a navy tie.
Get Meghan's Look!
ASOS Shawl Collar Belted Coat, $64; asos.com
Cole Haan Shawl Collar Wrap Coat, $350; zappos.com
Donna Ricco Embellished Collar Dress, $60; nordstromrack.com
Splendid 2x1 Rib Knot-Back Tank Dress, $44; splendid.com
Kasper Crepe Sheath Dress, $60; macys.com
Kenneth Cole New York Berry Wraparound Sandal, $140; nordstrom.com
Get Harry's Look!
Flynn Classic Fit Wool Suit, $695; nordstrom.com
11 of 17
THE VISIT TO NOTTINGHAM
Their first official royal engagement as a couple came just days after they announced their engagement, in Nottingham, England. There, Meghan looked simple-but-chic in a black turtleneck bodysuit and a tan skirt underneath a navy coat. Harry wore a blue jacket with a white shirt underneath — no tie.
Get Meghan's Look!
Guess Boiled Wool Trench Coat, $180; nordstrom.com
Lauren Ralph Lauren Maxi Coat, $295; zappos.com
Wolford Colorado Stringbody Turtleneck Bodysuit, $250; bloomingdales.com
Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt, $10 - $24; jcrew.com
Halogen Ruffle Hem Pencil Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com
Mindy Basic Jersey Midi Skirt, $5; boohoo.com
Strathberry Midi Tote, $675; saksfifthavenue.com
Carter Street Devlin Satchel, $265; katespade.com
Get Harry's Look!
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
Trim Fit Linen Blazer, $300; nordstrom.com
Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos, $98; nordstrom.com
12 of 17
THEIR NIGHT OUT
At the Endeavor Awards, Harry and Meghan wore his and hers suits — Meghan’s in black from Alexander McQueen, and Harry’s in a deep gray-blue shade.
Get Meghan's Look!
Alexander McQueen Single-Breasted Grain de Poudre Wool Jacket, $1,995; matchesfashion
Long and Lean-Fit Lightweight Wool Blazer, $198; bananarepublic.com
Tuxe Bodywear The Boss Pussy-Bow Silk Crepe de Chine Bodysuit, $280; net-a-porter.com
Tahari TSL Tie-Neck Blouse, $60; macys.com
Avery Ankle-Fit Lightweight Wool Pant, $110; bananarepublic.com
Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Suede Pumps, $595; net-a-porter.com
Sam Edelman Hazel Shoe, $120; zappos.com
Get Harry's Look!
Flynn Classic Fit Wool Suit, $695; nordstrom.com
13 of 17
THE DAY TRIP TO WALES
Meghan paid subtle homage to Wales in her first visit to the country on Jan. 18 with a pair of jeans from Hiut Denim, a Welsh company. She also wore a belted black coat and toted a green bag from DeMellier London. Harry went for a bolder hue than his bride-to-be in a blue sweater.
Get Meghan’s Look!
Tahari Gabrielle Wool-Blend Long Wrap Coat, $150; nordstrom.com
Theory Wool Off-the-Shoulder Jacket, $198; shopspring.com
Paige Antonia Plaid Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Top, $85; saksfifthavenue.com
Max Studio Plaid Off-theShoulder Top, $27; nordstromrack.com
Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com
Tabitha Simmons Kiki Booties, $825; zappos.com
Get Harry's Look!
Single Breasted Topcoat, $120; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
Joe's 'Classic' Straight Leg Jeans (Dixon), $158; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com
14 of 17
THEIR DAY IN EDINBURGH
Embracing the classically Scottish print, Meghan wore a Burberry coat in black watch plaid for her first official visit to Edinburgh. Harry skipped the tartan for a blue sweater underneath a gray coat.
Get Meghan's Look!
Burberry Tartan Double-Faced Wool Coat, $2,895; net-a-porter.com
Bright Checked Coat, $190; topshop.com
Topshop Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $25; nordstrom.com
Veronica Beard Adley Button-Detail Pants, $395; neimanmarcus.com
Flounce London Wide-Leg Tailored Pants with Gold Button Detail, $64; asos.com
INC International Concepts Zip-Pocket Wide-Leg Pants, $35; macys.com
Get Harry's Look!
Wool Topcoat, $300; clubmonaco.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com
15 of 17
THEIR TRIP TO NORTHERN IRELAND
While on a surprise visit to Belfast, the capital city of Northern Ireland, Harry wore a blue sweater with a gray jacket, while Meghan stuck to neutrals in a white sweater, a green skirt and a light gray wrap coat.
Get Meghan's Look!
J.Crew Ruffle Pencil Skirt, $229; jcrew.com
Polo Ralph Lauren Crewneck Cotton Sweater, $190; matchesfashion.com
Mackage Belted Wool Coat with Waterfall Collar, $750; mackage.com
Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Velvet Pumps, 437; matchesfashion.com
Get Harry's Look!
Zachary Prell Lakeside Sweater, $198; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Trim Fit Linen Blazer, $299; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
16 of 17
THE COMMONWEALTH SERVICE
For Meghan's first official appearance with Queen Elizabeth, she went full royal in a white coat and matching fascinator with a navy dress. Harry coordinated with his fiancé, wearing a navy suit.
Get Meghan's Look!
Mango Straight Pocketed Coat, $100; mango.com
Résumé Dress, $188; jcrew.com
Eliza J Cap-Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress, $138; nordstrom.com
My Accessories Cream Wool Beret, $19; asos.com
Snakeskin Effect Bag, $70; mango.com
Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, $625; barneys.com
Lipsy Pointed Gold Detail Court Pump, $78; asos.com
Get Harry's Look!
Tech-Smart Trim Fit Solid Stretch Wool Travel Suit, $500; nordstrom.com
17 of 17
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
In Birmingham on Mar. 8, Harry and Meghan both wore navy coats — Meghan's with white trim over a white sweater and black pants, Harry's over a tan sweater and blue pants.
Get Meghan's Look!
Get the Look! Guess Boiled Wool Trench Coat, $180; nordstrom.com
Tory Burch Eva Convertible Sweater, $239; toryburch.com
Madewell Flecked Turtleneck Sweater, $85; nordstrom.com
High-Rise Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch, $80; jcrew.com
Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $120; zappos.com
Sole Society Faux Leather Cross-Body Bag, $57; nordstrom.com
Get Harry's Look!
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
Joe's 'Classic' Straight Leg Jeans (Dixon), $158; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com
See Also
More
More
Kate Middleton Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her 'Simple' Family Life with George, Charlotte and Louis
Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Reveals the Most 'Poignant Moment' During the Royal Nuptials
Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Reveals Her One Worry About Attending the Royal Wedding
Prince William Is Making Royal History with His First Official Visit to Israel