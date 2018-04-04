The Royals

His and Hers! How to Shop Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Looks From Their Outings Together

They aren’t married — yet — but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already mastered the art of dressing well side-by-side. Here’s how to shop their best looks together

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 17

REX/Shutterstock

COMMEMORATING ANZAC DAY

For her first Anzac Day service with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan wore a bespoke Emilia Wickstead black two-piece crepe skirt suit. Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I. Harry chose a blue suit for the somber occasion.

Get Meghan's Look!
ASOS Mix & Match Crop Blazer, $57; asos.com
Calvin Klein Leaf-Eyelet Sheath Dress, $80; lordandtaylor.com

Get Harry's Look!
Slim Navy Performance Stretch Wool-Blend Suit Jacket, $298; express.com
Slim Navy Performance Stretch Wool-Blend Suit Pant, $128; express.com

2 of 17

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Markle covered up in a Smythe grey coat for the Anzac Day event, along with a wide-brim black hat, Sarah Flint Jay pumps, and a Gucci bag. Harry donned a navy overcoat over his blue suit.

Get Meghan's Look!
Heidi Long Line Double Breasted Wool Look Coat, $40; boohoo.com
Brixton Aimee Fedora, $60; urbanoutfitters.com
Kristin Cavallari Gisele Pointy-Toe Pump, $90; nordstrom.com
Shoulder Bag, $25; hm.com

Get Harry's Look!
H&M Wool Coat, $149; hm.com
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Navy UltraFlex Suit, $325; macys.com

3 of 17

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty

CELEBRATING A LIFE

A few miles from where Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a little boy on April 23, Harry and Meghan celebrated the life of Stephen Lawrence at a London memorial service, where she wore a Hugo Boss belted black dress while he chose a black suit with a brown tie.

Get Meghan's Look!
Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Cady Wrap Dress, $298; ralphlauren.com
Vince Camuto Sleeveless Belted Wrap Dress, $99; zappos.com
Paige Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirt Dress, $29; boohoo.com

Get Harry's Look!
Black Slim Fit Suit, $200; topman.com
Ceremony Textured Silk Tie, $85; reiss.com

4 of 17

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

THE QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY CONCERT

For Queen Elizabeth II's April birthday concert in London. Meghan wore a Stella McCartney navy cape dress, Naeem Khan handbag and Manolo Blahnik navy BB Pointy-Toe Pumps, while Harry sported a blue suit and navy tie.

Get Meghan's Look!
Stella McCartney Crewneck Cape-Front Belted Short Dress, $1,625; neimanmarcus.com
Calvin Klein Crepe Cape Dress, $149; macys.com
Vince Camuto Cape Overlay Dress, $48; nordstrom.com
Cole Haan Juliana Pump, $134; zappos.com

Get Harry's Look!
Ludlow Suit Jacket in Italian Stretch Chino, $298; jcrew.com
Ludlow Suit Pant in Italian Stretch Chino, $148; jcrew.com
Tie Bar Solid Silk Tie, $19; tiebar.com
Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt, $50; nordstrom.com

5 of 17

 

THE INVICTUS GAMES RECEPTION

For an April appearance at the Invictus Games Reception in London, Markle wore a green Self-Portrait dress, Alexander McQueen blazer and Roland Mouret Mini Classico bag while Harry donned a blue suit and grey tie.

Get Meghan's Look!
C/meo Collective Be About You Ruffle Midi Dress, $220; urbanoutfitters.com
Leaf You to It Floral Drss, $30; nastygal.com
J.Crew Parke Blazer, $178; nordstrom.com

Get Harry's Look!
Standard Solid Italian Wool Suit Jacket, $398; bananrepublic.com
Standard Solid Italian Wool Suit Trouser, $170; bananarepublic.com
Boss Solid Silk Tie, $95; nordstrom.com

6 of 17

Shutterstock

THE WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT RECEPTION

Wearing a Jackie O-inspired LBD, Markle joined a blue-suited Prince Harry at the Women’s Empowerment reception in central London in April.

Get Meghan's Look!
Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress, $375; shopbop.com and bloomingdales.com
DKNY Asymmetrical Collar Sheath Dress, $84; macys.com
Adrianna Papell Crepe Sheath Dress, $109; nordstrom.com
Tahari by ASL Fold-Over Neck Sheath Dress, $50; 6pm.com

Get Harry's Look!
Slim Blue Cotton Sateen Suit Jacket, $228; express.com
Slim Blue Cotton Sateen Suit Pant, $98; express.com

 

 

 

7 of 17

Yui Mok/PA Wire

THE COMMONWEALTH YOUTH FORUM

Stepping out in sunny London for a reception with the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Meghan looked spring-ready in an Altuzarra striped midi dress, Camilla and Marc blazer and Tamara Mellon shoes while Harry wore a grey jacket and dark pants.

Get Meghan's Look!
Altuzarra Dress, $1995; net-a-porter.com
Tamara Mellon Paramour Heels, $475; orchardmile.com
Stripe Slip Dress, $128; bananarepublic.com
Pinstripe Print Dress, $80; mango.com
Double Breasted Blazer, $123; loft.com
Nine West Enchanting Leather Ankle Strap Pumps, $89; ninewest.com
Kate Spade Watson Lane Bag, $148; katespadeny.com

Get Harry's Look!
ASOS Slim Suit Jacket in Light Gray, $48; asos.com
Charcoal Ultra Skinny Fit Smart Pants, $50; topman.com

8 of 17

Chris Jackson/Getty

THE PRE-WEDDING OUTING

Weeks before their wedding, Meghan and Harry made an appearance in Bath, England, at the U.K. Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games. The couple sported matching polo shirts, which he wore with dark pants and she accessorized with an Aritzia trench and Mother Denim bootcut jeans.

Get Meghan's Look!

BLANKNYC Tencel Trench Coat, $148; nordstrom.com

Kate Belted Shawl-Collar Coat, $23; boohoo.com

Paige Transcend – Manhattan Bootcut Jeans, $189; nordstrom.com

Get Harry's Look!

Adidas Originals Franz Beckenbauer Track Top, $80; zappos.com

484 Slim-Fit Pant in Stretch Chino, $68; jcrew.com

 

9 of 17

Karwai Tang/WireImage

THEIR PUBLIC DEBUT

Harry and Meghan first appeared together as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games, where they kept things casual in jeans with an oversized button-down for Meghan and an Invictus-branded polo for Harry.

Get Meghan’s Look! 

Misha NoNoo The Husband Shirt, $185; mishanonoo.com

Halogen Poplin Boyfriend Tunic, $47; nordstrom.com

Mother Looker Frayed Ankle Jean, $210; nordstrom.com

Topshop Moto Jamie Ripped High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $75; nordstrom.com

Everlane Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com

Sarah Flint Natalie Flats, $345; sarahflint.com

Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177; shopbop.com

Get Harry’s Look!

AG Graduate Slim Straight Leg Jeans, $141; nordstrom.com

10 of 17

Samir Hussein/WireImage

THEIR ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The couple upped the formal factor for a photo call at Kensington Palace after they announced their engagement. Meghan wore a white wrap coat with a green dress underneath, while Harry wore a blue suit with a navy tie.

Get Meghan's Look!

ASOS Shawl Collar Belted Coat, $64; asos.com

Cole Haan Shawl Collar Wrap Coat, $350; zappos.com

Donna Ricco Embellished Collar Dress, $60; nordstromrack.com

Splendid 2x1 Rib Knot-Back Tank Dress, $44; splendid.com

Kasper Crepe Sheath Dress, $60; macys.com

Kenneth Cole New York Berry Wraparound Sandal, $140; nordstrom.com

Get Harry's Look! 

Flynn Classic Fit Wool Suit, $695; nordstrom.com

11 of 17

INSTARimages.com

THE VISIT TO NOTTINGHAM

Their first official royal engagement as a couple came just days after they announced their engagement, in Nottingham, England. There, Meghan looked simple-but-chic in a black turtleneck bodysuit and a tan skirt underneath a navy coat. Harry wore a blue jacket with a white shirt underneath — no tie.

Get Meghan's Look!

Guess Boiled Wool Trench Coat, $180; nordstrom.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Maxi Coat, $295; zappos.com

Wolford Colorado Stringbody Turtleneck Bodysuit, $250; bloomingdales.com

Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt, $10 - $24; jcrew.com

Halogen Ruffle Hem Pencil Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com

Mindy Basic Jersey Midi Skirt, $5; boohoo.com

Strathberry Midi Tote, $675; saksfifthavenue.com

Carter Street Devlin Satchel, $265; katespade.com

Get Harry's Look!

Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com

Trim Fit Linen Blazer, $300; nordstrom.com

Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos, $98; nordstrom.com

12 of 17

John Stillwell/PA Images/Getty

THEIR NIGHT OUT

At the Endeavor Awards, Harry and Meghan wore his and hers suits — Meghan’s in black from Alexander McQueen, and Harry’s in a deep gray-blue shade.

Get Meghan's Look!

Alexander McQueen Single-Breasted Grain de Poudre Wool Jacket, $1,995; matchesfashion 

Long and Lean-Fit Lightweight Wool Blazer, $198; bananarepublic.com 

Tuxe Bodywear The Boss Pussy-Bow Silk Crepe de Chine Bodysuit, $280; net-a-porter.com 

Tahari TSL Tie-Neck Blouse, $60; macys.com

Avery Ankle-Fit Lightweight Wool Pant, $110; bananarepublic.com 

Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Suede Pumps, $595; net-a-porter.com 

Sam Edelman Hazel Shoe, $120; zappos.com

Get Harry's Look! 

Flynn Classic Fit Wool Suit, $695; nordstrom.com

13 of 17

REX/Shutterstock

THE DAY TRIP TO WALES

Meghan paid subtle homage to Wales in her first visit to the country on Jan. 18 with a pair of jeans from Hiut Denim, a Welsh company. She also wore a belted black coat and toted a green bag from DeMellier London. Harry went for a bolder hue than his bride-to-be in a blue sweater.

Get Meghan’s Look!

Tahari Gabrielle Wool-Blend Long Wrap Coat, $150; nordstrom.com

Theory Wool Off-the-Shoulder Jacket, $198; shopspring.com

Paige Antonia Plaid Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Top, $85; saksfifthavenue.com

Max Studio Plaid Off-theShoulder Top, $27; nordstromrack.com

Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com

Tabitha Simmons Kiki Booties, $825; zappos.com

Get Harry's Look!

Single Breasted Topcoat, $120; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com

Joe's 'Classic' Straight Leg Jeans (Dixon), $158; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com

14 of 17

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

THEIR DAY IN EDINBURGH         

Embracing the classically Scottish print, Meghan wore a Burberry coat in black watch plaid for her first official visit to Edinburgh. Harry skipped the tartan for a blue sweater underneath a gray coat.

Get Meghan's Look!

Burberry Tartan Double-Faced Wool Coat, $2,895; net-a-porter.com

Bright Checked Coat, $190; topshop.com

Topshop Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $25; nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Adley Button-Detail Pants, $395; neimanmarcus.com

Flounce London Wide-Leg Tailored Pants with Gold Button Detail, $64; asos.com

INC International Concepts Zip-Pocket Wide-Leg Pants, $35; macys.com

Get Harry's Look!

Wool Topcoat, $300; clubmonaco.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com

15 of 17

Samir Hussein/WireImage

THEIR TRIP TO NORTHERN IRELAND

While on a surprise visit to Belfast, the capital city of Northern Ireland, Harry wore a blue sweater with a gray jacket, while Meghan stuck to neutrals in a white sweater, a green skirt and a light gray wrap coat.

Get Meghan's Look!

J.Crew Ruffle Pencil Skirt, $229; jcrew.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Crewneck Cotton Sweater, $190; matchesfashion.com

Mackage Belted Wool Coat with Waterfall Collar, $750; mackage.com

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Velvet Pumps, 437; matchesfashion.com

Get Harry's Look!

Zachary Prell Lakeside Sweater, $198; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Trim Fit Linen Blazer, $299; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com

16 of 17

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

THE COMMONWEALTH SERVICE

For Meghan's first official appearance with Queen Elizabeth, she went full royal in a white coat and matching fascinator with a navy dress. Harry coordinated with his fiancé, wearing a navy suit.

Get Meghan's Look!

Mango Straight Pocketed Coat, $100; mango.com

Résumé Dress, $188; jcrew.com

Eliza J Cap-Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

My Accessories Cream Wool Beret, $19; asos.com

Snakeskin Effect Bag, $70; mango.com

Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, $625; barneys.com

Lipsy Pointed Gold Detail Court Pump, $78; asos.com

Get Harry's Look!

Tech-Smart Trim Fit Solid Stretch Wool Travel Suit, $500; nordstrom.com

17 of 17

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

In Birmingham on Mar. 8, Harry and Meghan both wore navy coats — Meghan's with white trim over a white sweater and black pants, Harry's over a tan sweater and blue pants.

Get Meghan's Look!

Get the Look! Guess Boiled Wool Trench Coat, $180; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Eva Convertible Sweater, $239; toryburch.com

Madewell Flecked Turtleneck Sweater, $85; nordstrom.com

High-Rise Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch, $80; jcrew.com

Sam Edelman Hazel Pump, $120; zappos.com

Sole Society Faux Leather Cross-Body Bag, $57; nordstrom.com

Get Harry's Look!
Nordstrom Men's Shop Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
Joe's 'Classic' Straight Leg Jeans (Dixon), $158; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $50; nordstrom.com

See Also

More

More