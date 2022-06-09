Hilarious, Sweet and 'Sugar High' Royal Moments from the Platinum Jubilee You May Have Missed
From Zara Tindall poking Prince George with a flag to Princess Charlotte being mommy's helper, check out all the best moments from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Charlotte's Big Sister Mode
It didn't take long for a viral moment to emerge from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their carriage ride debut at Trooping the Colour.
In one funny moment, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were enthusiastically waving to the crowd, until Charlotte decided to give herself a break. Louis, however, continued his gestures — until his big sister stopped him by taking his hand and placing it on his lap.
Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.
Kate Correcting Louis
Prince Louis had everyone talking on the Buckingham Palace balcony, including a chat with his great-grandmother the Queen!
But Kate went into mom mode when she noticed Prince Louis couldn't keep his fingers out of his mouth. She leaned down and repeatedly reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."
Mike's Hat Swapping
Mike Tindall had a bit of fashion fun by sharing photos of himself on Instagram sporting wife Zara's fascinators each day. Zara also got in on the fun by trying Mike's top hat on for size.
While joining her parents in Wales on Saturday, Princess Charlotte tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice at Cardiff Castle. With a little assurance from her dad Prince William, Charlotte stepped in for conductor John Quirk for "We Don't Talk About Burno" from Encanto.
Charlotte Copying Kate
In a video from their Wales trip, Princess Charlotte looked over to see her mom Kate standing with her arms crossed in front of her. Then Charlotte immediately copied the gesture!
Zara's Aunt Antics
Zara Tindall sat behind Princesss Charlotte and Prince George at Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace. Despite George's status as future monarch, Prince William's cousin had some fun poking Prince George with a Union Jack flag.
Paddington Reactions
Everyone was surprised by Queen Elizabeth's top secret skit with Paddington Bear — but perhaps the best reactions came from Princess Charlotte and Prince George! They'll clearly need to chat with their great-grandmother why they didn't get an invitation to that tea time.
Uncle Mike Reporting for Duty
When Prince Louis joined his family at Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Mike Tindall reminded the little royal that he had his eyes on him! Of course, that didn't stop little Louis from having a blast and getting a bit cheeky.
Embarrassed Prince George
Prince Louis was moved by the beat, excitedly throwing his hands in the air — which caused Prince George to laugh and bury his head in his hands like a typical older brother.
Sugar Rush
Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation. "There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," Mike later revealed on his podcast.
Grandfather-Grandson Time
Prince Louis took turns sitting on the laps of his parents, but at one point made his way over to his grandfather Prince Charles, who joyfully bounced Louis on his knee.
August's Royal Debut
Although Princess Eugenie has shared photos of her son August on Instagram, she's made a point not to show his face. But on Sunday, August made his first royal outing for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant...and showed off his royal wave!
Prince George's Serious Face
Prince Louis wasn't the only meme-worthy royal this weekend. This shot of Prince George concentrating with his hands on his hips drew comparisons to a soccer coach!
Cute Cousins
Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte huddled in close together to read the Platinum Jubilee Pageant program.
Mommy's Little Helper
Princess Charlotte helped her mom shift Prince Louis' attention during some of his animated moments.
George's Adoration for the Queen
There was no better finale to the weekend then when Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She was joined by heirs Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, who looked at his great-grandmother with sweet admiration.