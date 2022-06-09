Hilarious, Sweet and 'Sugar High' Royal Moments from the Platinum Jubilee You May Have Missed

From Zara Tindall poking Prince George with a flag to Princess Charlotte being mommy's helper, check out all the best moments from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Stephanie Petit June 09, 2022 02:38 PM

1 of 16

Charlotte's Big Sister Mode

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It didn't take long for a viral moment to emerge from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their carriage ride debut at Trooping the Colour.

In one funny moment, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were enthusiastically waving to the crowd, until Charlotte decided to give herself a break. Louis, however, continued his gestures — until his big sister stopped him by taking his hand and placing it on his lap.

Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Kate Correcting Louis

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Louis had everyone talking on the Buckingham Palace balcony, including a chat with his great-grandmother the Queen!

But Kate went into mom mode when she noticed Prince Louis couldn't keep his fingers out of his mouth. She leaned down and repeatedly reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."

3 of 16

Mike's Hat Swapping

Mike Tindall had a bit of fashion fun by sharing photos of himself on Instagram sporting wife Zara's fascinators each day. Zara also got in on the fun by trying Mike's top hat on for size. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Credit: Ashley Crowden - WPA Pool/Getty

While joining her parents in Wales on Saturday, Princess Charlotte tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice at Cardiff Castle. With a little assurance from her dad Prince William, Charlotte stepped in for conductor John Quirk for "We Don't Talk About Burno" from Encanto. 

Advertisement

5 of 16

Charlotte Copying Kate

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a video from their Wales trip, Princess Charlotte looked over to see her mom Kate standing with her arms crossed in front of her. Then Charlotte immediately copied the gesture! 

6 of 16

Zara's Aunt Antics

Credit: James Whatling / MEGA

Zara Tindall sat behind Princesss Charlotte and Prince George at Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace. Despite George's status as future monarch, Prince William's cousin had some fun poking Prince George with a Union Jack flag. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Paddington Reactions

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Everyone was surprised by Queen Elizabeth's top secret skit with Paddington Bear — but perhaps the best reactions came from Princess Charlotte and Prince George! They'll clearly need to chat with their great-grandmother why they didn't get an invitation to that tea time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Uncle Mike Reporting for Duty

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

When Prince Louis joined his family at Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Mike Tindall reminded the little royal that he had his eyes on him! Of course, that didn't stop little Louis from having a blast and getting a bit cheeky.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Embarrassed Prince George

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis was moved by the beat, excitedly throwing his hands in the air — which caused Prince George to laugh and bury his head in his hands like a typical older brother. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Sugar Rush

Credit: Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty

Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation. "There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," Mike later revealed on his podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Grandfather-Grandson Time

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis took turns sitting on the laps of his parents, but at one point made his way over to his grandfather Prince Charles, who joyfully bounced Louis on his knee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

August's Royal Debut

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Although Princess Eugenie has shared photos of her son August on Instagram, she's made a point not to show his face. But on Sunday, August made his first royal outing for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant...and showed off his royal wave!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Prince George's Serious Face

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Louis wasn't the only meme-worthy royal this weekend. This shot of Prince George concentrating with his hands on his hips drew comparisons to a soccer coach!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Cute Cousins

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte huddled in close together to read the Platinum Jubilee Pageant program.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Mommy's Little Helper

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Charlotte helped her mom shift Prince Louis' attention during some of his animated moments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

George's Adoration for the Queen

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

There was no better finale to the weekend then when Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She was joined by heirs Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, who looked at his great-grandmother with sweet admiration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Petit